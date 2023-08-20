These Are Target’s Coolest Fall Sneakers For Men And Women

Shopping

Sneakers from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64dfad49e4b0ce7f01203cb8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-maddison-sneakers-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-81397605%3Fpreselect%3D83822141%23lnk%3Dsametab" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A New Day" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64dfad49e4b0ce7f01203cb8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64dfad49e4b0ce7f01203cb8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-maddison-sneakers-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-81397605%3Fpreselect%3D83822141%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A New Day</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64dfad49e4b0ce7f01203cb8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmen-s-phillip-twin-gore-sneakers-goodfellow-co%2F-%2FA-79555011%3Fpreselect%3D77400980%23lnk%3Dsametab" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Goodfellow &#x26; Co" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64dfad49e4b0ce7f01203cb8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64dfad49e4b0ce7f01203cb8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmen-s-phillip-twin-gore-sneakers-goodfellow-co%2F-%2FA-79555011%3Fpreselect%3D77400980%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Goodfellow & Co</a>
Whether you’re headed to college for the first time this fall or returning for another semester, a fresh pair of sneakers is a must.

And with all the walking you’ll be doing to get to classes, comfort is a must –– but you don’t have to sacrifice style or break your budget.

Target has a bunch of stylish kicks from name brands and their in-house brands that are actually affordable. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to help you get started on your search.

1
These lace-up Maddison sneakers for women
From Target’s A New Day brand, these sneakers are cute and comfortable, thanks to the lace-up design and rounded toe. They pair well with comfy sweatpants or a cute sundress, taking you from class to late-night study sessions to weekend adventures with ease.
$29.99 at Target
2
A pair of shimmery Skechers for women
Sporty and stylish, these S Sport By Skechers sneakers are perfect for everyday walking, jogging and working out. Plus, if they get dirty, you can throw them in the washing machine on a cold water gentle cycle. We love the hint of shimmer woven into the knit mesh, and the fact that you can just slip these shoes on and off – the memory foam insole doesn’t hurt, either.
$39.99 at Target
3
Some Cardi B for Reebok sneakers for women
Make a fashion statement with these Reeboks designed by Cardi B. The bold shape (featuring oversized outsole lugs) and color options are a nod to the rapper’s “explosive high-energy and exaggerated lifestyle,” according to the brand. They're available in emerald green and purple.
$37.50 at Target
4
These low-key lace-up sneakers for men
From Target’s men’s apparel and accessories brand, these versatile shoes are easy to pair with any outfit. Available in white, navy, gray and black, these medium-width, lace-up sneakers have a textured upper and white outsoles (except for the black, which has a matching black outsole).
$25 at Target
5
A pair of slip-on Goodfellow & Co sneakers for men
Another Goodfellow & Co option, the Phillip sneakers are a great everyday choice. The slip-on design is convenient – especially if you’re running late – and the classic colors (black, charcoal, navy, white) will go with whatever you’re wearing.
$19.99 at Target
6
These Reebok trail sneakers for men
Go from campus to campouts with these Reebok Trail Cruiser sneakers. They’re advertised as being rugged enough for hiking trails while still being sleek enough for everyday wear. The durable black upper is abrasion-resistant, while the grippy rubber outsole will help you stay sure-footed on uneven terrain.
$54 at Target

