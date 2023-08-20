These Are Target’s Coolest Fall Sneakers For Men And Women

A pair of shimmery Skechers for women

Sporty and stylish, these S Sport By Skechers sneakers are perfect for everyday walking, jogging and working out. Plus, if they get dirty, you can throw them in the washing machine on a cold water gentle cycle. We love the hint of shimmer woven into the knit mesh, and the fact that you can just slip these shoes on and off – the memory foam insole doesn’t hurt, either.