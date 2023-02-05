Reviewers Really, Really Love These Target Sweatpants

Target Wild Fable French terry sweatpants in teal, cream, and gray

Skinny jeans have already been banished from our wardrobes. It was only a matter of time before the ban on slim fits came for activewear. Now, in-the-know fashion girlies are stocking up on wide leg and flared leggings and sweatpants.

You can find wide leg sweatpants online from Alo Yoga or at Lululemon, but you have to be willing to drop a decent amount of dough on them. Or, you can head to Target and get these fanatically-reviewed Wild Fable flared sweatpants for a mere $25.

Of the roughly 250 people who have bought the trousers, almost everyone has given them a perfect five-star rating. Sizes range from XXS to 4X, making them accessible to comfort enthusiasts in a range of body types and sizes. “I’m 5’ 9” and sometimes flared legs are a bit too short for me, but these hit at the perfect spot. I wear a 14 (sometimes 16) in jeans and size L is a good fit,” wrote a reviewer named Katie. Kayla S. added: “I’m 5’ 2” and 168 [pounds] and I ordered the M. It fit so perfectly!”

Then, there’s the cotton-blend French terry fabric, which reviewers found to be cozy and versatile. “[I] love the length and flare of these. They are so comfortable and perfect for lounging or wearing out,” reviewer Jacquie says. “You know those old sweatpants you took from an ex or random guy in college?” recalled RogueMama in a review. “They were perfectly worn in and still so soft and comfortable. These are those [...] but high rise.”

The price is low enough where, if you want, you can add more than one pair to your cart too. (One reviewer admitted to owning eight pairs.) The sweatpants come in four different colors: almond (a creamy white), black, teal and gray. On Target’s website, we noticed reviewers styling the pants in a variety of ways: Some opted for a monochromatic set, with a sweatshirt or zipper hoodie in a matching color. Others went for flannel or kept it simple with a T-shirt.

If you’re ready to make the switch from skinny to flare or wide leg sweatpants, this pair is a low-cost, high-reward way to do it.