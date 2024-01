These Target Floor Pillows Will Make Your House Feel Extra Cozy

Oversized square throw pillow

In a toasty beige, this puffed square looks like a snack and would compliment any decor. Fluffy boucle cotton and a tufted design make this a comfy seating option now matter where you use it. Watch out though, several reviewers’ pets love this pillow as a bed, so if you have a four legged friend in the house, they might just steal it from you. The upside, as Paige points out in their review, is that this floor cushion “fits into our aesthetic much better than most actual [pet] beds.”