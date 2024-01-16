These Target Floor Pillows Will Make Your House Feel Extra Cozy

Target

Woven textured lounge pillow

This checkered lounge pillow changes the game. Its oblong shape, kind of like two pillows stitched together, gives ample seating space. You can lay it out flat, fold it in half for more cushioning or even fold it up the wall so you can lean comfortably. It’s also designed with side ties so you can easily roll it up and take it on the go. A graphic black-and-white print and pompom tassels on the corners lend a little whimsy to this smart, everyday piece.