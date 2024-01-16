ShoppinghomeInterior Designdecor

These Target Floor Pillows Will Make Your House Feel Extra Cozy

Set yourself up with a new space to read, lounge, think and relax with one of these cushy seats.
Cozy season is upon us. Sure, the new year is about starting good habits, working out, being active... but it’s also about lazing around, surviving the darkest days of winter and staying snug as a bug.

Nothing will take you to cozy town quicker than a nice floor pillow. Curling up on the couch or in a chair is so last year. Set yourself up with a new space to read, lounge, think and relax with one of these cushy seats.

1
Target
Oversized square throw pillow
In a toasty beige, this puffed square looks like a snack and would compliment any decor. Fluffy boucle cotton and a tufted design make this a comfy seating option now matter where you use it. Watch out though, several reviewers’ pets love this pillow as a bed, so if you have a four legged friend in the house, they might just steal it from you. The upside, as Paige points out in their review, is that this floor cushion “fits into our aesthetic much better than most actual [pet] beds.”
$35 at Target
2
Target
Square Floor Pillow
This lofty floor pillow, in durable microfiber corduroy, makes an ideal extra seat. No need to worry about spills or treating this cushion with kid gloves because the fabric is water and stain resistant, making this a great option for the kiddos, four legged friends and backyard lounging. It even has a handle so you can easily tote it from room to room or wherever you may take it. Great for reading, TV time, game nights, gatherings and meditation. In a variety of neutral tones, these pillows are perfect for stacking as well.
$50.32 at Target
3
Target
Jute floor pillow
This pillow definitely looks like it came from a cool boutique – the braided jute looks truly high end. Give your space a minimal farmhouse vibe, thanks to natural fibers, with this square floor pillow. Cozy up a forgotten corner, create the perfect perch for reading, working from home or just sitting pretty. Extra fluffy poly fill promises to keep you comfy no matter how you use this pillow.
$40 at Target
4
Target
Faux-fur floor cushion
Don’t let the kids-section designation fool you — this faux fur floor pillow is seriously chic. It’d be just at home in the playroom as it would nestled up to the couch in the living room. In creamy white faux fur, this rounded pillow is extra cozy and truly versatile. Reviewer Julie calls this floor pillow “so beautiful,” adding that “it's very big, soft and fluffy” and pointing out that it’s “perfect for [a] reading corner.” Take the sting out of homework or catch up for your book club in comfort. The fluffy faux fur is Oeko-Tex certified, too.
$25 at Target
5
Target
Woven textured lounge pillow
This checkered lounge pillow changes the game. Its oblong shape, kind of like two pillows stitched together, gives ample seating space. You can lay it out flat, fold it in half for more cushioning or even fold it up the wall so you can lean comfortably. It’s also designed with side ties so you can easily roll it up and take it on the go. A graphic black-and-white print and pompom tassels on the corners lend a little whimsy to this smart, everyday piece.
$40 at Target
6
Overstuffed ditsy floral floor cushion
Why not add a bohemian touch to your next gathering? Opt out of stiff folding chairs and pull up a seat with this overstuffed floor cushion. An artist-designed whimsical ditsy floral in shades of cream and green adds a carefree vibe.
$75.65 at Target (regularly $89)
7
Target
Multipurpose chevron floor pillow
Who doesn’t love a versatile find? At 20 inches, this generously-sized throw pillow can work as seating or just fluffing up a chair or the couch. A tonal chevron weave adds some cool texture and a modern vibe. Faced in a sturdy wool-cotton blend, you’ll likely be showing this pillow off for years to come. Available in a bevy of pretty pastels and neutrals, this pillow is sure to fit seamlessly into your space. Mama bear points out in a review that this pillow has a “great texture” adding that they “love the color!”
$19.99 at Target
8
Target
Lorissa round floor pillow
Create some extra space with this chic round floor pillow. With an extra cozy chenille fabrication and a pleated design, it’s sure to give your space a romantic, vintage-inspired vibe. Lofty fill assures you’ll have an extra comfy seat no matter where you use it. Customers are loving this pillow and reviewer aandgsmom points out that their “dogs even enjoy relaxing on it!”
$39.99 at Target

