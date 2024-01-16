These Target Floor Pillows Will Make Your House Feel Extra Cozy

Cozy season is upon us. Sure, the new year is about starting good habits, working out, being active... but it’s also about lazing around, surviving the darkest days of winter and staying snug as a bug.
Nothing will take you to cozy town quicker than a nice floor pillow. Curling up on the couch or in a chair is so last year. Set yourself up with a new space to read, lounge, think and relax with one of these cushy seats.
Oversized square throw pillow
Square Floor Pillow
Jute floor pillow
Faux-fur floor cushion
Woven textured lounge pillow
Overstuffed ditsy floral floor cushion
Multipurpose chevron floor pillow
Lorissa round floor pillow