Target Has Every Floatie Your Little Ones Need This Summer

From shaded loungers to water wings, here's a list of flotation devices for water babies of all ages — to be used with adult supervision.
Poolmaster inflatable arm <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64c33d92e4b044bf98f45c06&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpoolmaster-50501-learn-to-swim-inflatable-arm-float-bands%2F-%2FA-88854672%2523lnk%3Dsametab" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bands" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64c33d92e4b044bf98f45c06" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64c33d92e4b044bf98f45c06&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpoolmaster-50501-learn-to-swim-inflatable-arm-float-bands%2F-%2FA-88854672%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">bands</a>
Target
Poolmaster inflatable arm bands

You’d be hard-pressed to find a kiddo who doesn’t lose it at the sight of a swimming pool. However, your child’s enthusiasm for the water may not match their ability to swim.

Enter floaties: While never a substitute for adult supervision or strong swimming skills, they can make pool time much easier (and more fun) for both kids and their caregivers. They’re also an excellent confidence booster for newbies still wary of deeper water.

Thankfully, Target has a bevy of top-rated devices for swimmers of all ages. We even threw in a great grownup-sized option at the end — because you earned it.

Remember that flotation devices — including the ones listed ahead — are not a substitute for adult supervision. Never leave a child unattended in or around any body of water, even if they’re wearing a flotation device.

1
Target
Best for the tiniest tadpoles
For babies ages three to nine months, Swimways’ infant float is an ideal option. A reclining bucket seat with an adjustable safety harness, anti-stick fabric, and patented inner spring technology give baby a safe and stable ride, and the removable UPF 50+ sun canopy blocks those harmful rays. An added bonus: Reviewers say Swimways’ exclusive Hyper-Flate speed valve makes fill-up a breeze. If your baby is a little older, you can try to the version of this float made for little ones ages 9–24 months (or the same option with the addition of a parent tether).
$44.99 at Target
2
Target
A wearable option for older babies
Speedo is a classic when it comes to chlorinated water, so it’s no surprise their infant-to-toddler-sized life vest is a top pick for swimming pool safety. Designed for kids up to 30 pounds, it’s made from supersoft and warm aquaprene fabric, has ergonomic neck and head support, and — most importantly — meets all US Coast Guard safety standards for a Type II personal flotation device.
$34.99 at Target
3
Target
A summery option for toddlers
Another Coast Guard-approved pick from Speedo, this puddle jumper-style floatie is ideal for encouraging your two- to three-year-old’s confidence in the pool. Little arms and legs are free to glide and kick through the water (with a grownup’s help, of course), while the attached shoulder straps and an adjustable back harness keep the jacket secure and comfortable. It also comes in a range of cool summer prints (at last count we found 20 options to pick from), so everyone can find their fave. One caveat: While the product says it fits swimmers up to 50 pounds, reviewers say it can get snug on kiddos over 40 pounds.
$24.99 at Target
4
Target
A back option for older kids learning to swim
Is your kiddo ready to start swimming independently? Speedo’s back float swim aid is a great way to get them started. Best for four- to six-year-olds weighing up to 50 pounds, it provides buoyancy, stability and the confidence to practice breast strokes and back floats like a pro. The foam block’s removable, multilayered construction means you can adjust it according to ability: You can take away layers as swim skills improve. Says reviewer Danielle: “This happened to be the best thing ever. We slowly took off the styrofoam pads and [my two boys] were off swimming on their own. Now this is my recommendation for someone who has a beginning swimmer — but not too young!”
$21.99 at Target
5
Target
A set of classic arm floaties
There’s plenty of fancy flotation options to choose from, but sometimes nothing beats a good ol’ pair of arm floaties. Though still not an excuse for unsupervised swimming, they’re best for older kids (ages three to 12) who are already adept at doggy paddling on their own. They’re also definitely the most compact, portable, and versatile option on our list — pair them with a kickboard or the previously recommended back float for some serious pool time fun.
$6.99 at Target
6
Target
A cheerful option for competent swimmers of all ages
Reviewers rave about all of Sun Squad’s pool float options, and this one is no exception: An upgraded take on the classic blow-up tube, it has sturdy side handles (for easy carrying); an attached, inflatable neck pillow (with a separate inflation valve); is made of durable, puncture-resistant PVC; and comes with repair patches for accidental rips and tears. The bright rainbow print will certainly appeal to kids of all ages, but definitely exercise caution here. Recommended for ages nine and up, this one’s only for swimmers who can hold their own in the deep end.
$10 at Target
