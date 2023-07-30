Target Has Every Floatie Your Little Ones Need This Summer

Target

A back option for older kids learning to swim

Is your kiddo ready to start swimming independently? Speedo’s back float swim aid is a great way to get them started. Best for four- to six-year-olds weighing up to 50 pounds, it provides buoyancy, stability and the confidence to practice breast strokes and back floats like a pro. The foam block’s removable, multilayered construction means you can adjust it according to ability: You can take away layers as swim skills improve. Says reviewer Danielle: “This happened to be the best thing ever. We slowly took off the styrofoam pads and [my two boys] were off swimming on their own. Now this is my recommendation for someone who has a beginning swimmer — but not too young!”