Share Your Leftovers With These 7 Food Storage Containers From Target

These reusable containers make it easy to transport, store and reheat leftovers.
’Tis the season for holiday feasts featuring some of our favorite seasonal mains and sides. Cooking up a holiday meal can take a significant amount of time, but it’s worth it for the delicious plates, good company and yummy leftovers.

Whether you’ve made too much or you want to continue to enjoy everyone’s delicious dishes from a potluck, reusable containers are a must. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from Target below.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
These 4-cup Rubbermaid TakeAlongs
Share and store leftover side dishes with these festive storage containers. The Blue Spruce color is a holiday exclusive, and the lids have ridges for stackable storage to maximize your fridge and freezer space.
$4.99 at Target
2
These 15.7-cup Rubbermaid TakeAlongs
Another Rubbermaid seasonal offering but in a Rhubarb hue, these larger serving bowl containers are ideal for bringing larger dishes to holiday potlucks. The lids click closed for secure transporting, so you can rest assured that your mashed potatoes won’t end up on the floor of your car.
$4.99 at Target
3
These 11.7-cup Rubbermaid TakeAlongs
Yet another size in Rubbermaid’s seasonal lineup (because you need different-sized containers depending on the amount of leftovers you have!), these Toffee Nut-colored containers are perfect for transporting entrees or gifting homemade cookies. They’re BPA-free and top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and microwave-safe for reheating.
$4.99 at Target
4
This 4-cup Ziploc Endurables container
This versatile food-safe silicone container can go in the freezer, oven, microwave and even boiling water — and it’s reusable. It can hold up to 4 cups of food and has a wide base so that it can stand up as you fill it. It’s also available in a smaller size with a 2-cup capacity.
$13.99 at Target
5
These 3-cup containers from Target in-house essentials brand
Target’s everyday essentials brand, these basic food storage containers get the job done. The lids snap closed to help prevent accidental spills and leaks, and cool touch handles make it more comfortable to transport reheated leftovers from the microwave to the table.
$3.79 at Target
6
These 1/2-cup containers with twistable lids
Store leftover candied nuts and crispy onions in these compact containers. The twist lock keeps food fresh and prevents moisture from getting in, so you’ll preserve that crunchy goodness.
$3.29 at Target
7
These 4.7-cup divided Rubbermaid TakeAlongs
These stackable containers let you pack a whole meal’s worth of leftovers (complete with sides) thanks to the built-in dividers that create three separate compartments. They even have graduation marks so you can ensure everyone gets the same amount of mashed potatoes and stuffing.
$8.99 at Target (regularly $12.99)

