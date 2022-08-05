HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

In my book, the ideal basic is something comfortable, wearable and most importantly, affordable. If I’m dropping money on a T-shirt or tank top, it’s because it’s a cool vintage band shirt, not a plain white tee. You can imagine my skepticism, then, when I started seeing all sorts of fancy brands selling individual ribbed tank tops for $20, $40, even $50 a pop.

I immediately thought of the bulk plastic-sealed packages of “men’s” undershirts I grew up seeing in big box stores, offering comfortable, wearable layering tanks for a couple of dollars each. Yet, any time I went in person to said big box stores, the entire men’s undergarments section was completely picked over — like, three-aisles-of-empty-shelves picked over.

So like any good millennial, I took to the internet and ultimately bought Fruit of the Loom’s tagless ribbed “A-shirts” (re: tank tops) in black and gray from Target’s mens section. From the second I took them out of the box, I started wearing these tanks every day. They’re stretchy and comfortable but don’t lose their shape. They’re super light and airy so they’re perfect in the heat, and they have great arm holes and thick straps that conceal my chest binder/sports bra. They’re so great to layer with or to throw an open button-up shirt over but also can be comfortably worn on their own. And the black and gray ones give an extra boost of chicness.