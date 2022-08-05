Shopping

The Best Layering Tank Tops Are Less Than $3 Each At Target

Called them undershirts, A-shirts or ribbed tanks. You'll wear them every day.

Staff Writer

My favorite tank of all time: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=tanktops-griffinwynne-08032022-62ea850ee4b0ecfe3f6ca9a3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ffruit-of-the-loom-men-39-s-6pk-a-shirt-white-m%2F-%2FA-17293876%3Fclkid%3D380017b2Na08411ec9cbd4d2b456a54b7%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DHuffPost%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fruit of the Loom white tagless men&#x27;s A-shirts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ea850ee4b0ecfe3f6ca9a3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=tanktops-griffinwynne-08032022-62ea850ee4b0ecfe3f6ca9a3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ffruit-of-the-loom-men-39-s-6pk-a-shirt-white-m%2F-%2FA-17293876%3Fclkid%3D380017b2Na08411ec9cbd4d2b456a54b7%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DHuffPost%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Fruit of the Loom white tagless men's A-shirts</a>.
Target
My favorite tank of all time: Fruit of the Loom white tagless men's A-shirts.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

In my book, the ideal basic is something comfortable, wearable and most importantly, affordable. If I’m dropping money on a T-shirt or tank top, it’s because it’s a cool vintage band shirt, not a plain white tee. You can imagine my skepticism, then, when I started seeing all sorts of fancy brands selling individual ribbed tank tops for $20, $40, even $50 a pop.

I immediately thought of the bulk plastic-sealed packages of “men’s” undershirts I grew up seeing in big box stores, offering comfortable, wearable layering tanks for a couple of dollars each. Yet, any time I went in person to said big box stores, the entire men’s undergarments section was completely picked over — like, three-aisles-of-empty-shelves picked over.

So like any good millennial, I took to the internet and ultimately bought Fruit of the Loom’s tagless ribbed “A-shirts” (re: tank tops) in black and gray from Target’s mens section. From the second I took them out of the box, I started wearing these tanks every day. They’re stretchy and comfortable but don’t lose their shape. They’re super light and airy so they’re perfect in the heat, and they have great arm holes and thick straps that conceal my chest binder/sports bra. They’re so great to layer with or to throw an open button-up shirt over but also can be comfortably worn on their own. And the black and gray ones give an extra boost of chicness.

$16.49 at Target
Me wearing a Fruit of the Loom tank top most days of the week.
Griffin Wynne
Me wearing a Fruit of the Loom tank top most days of the week.

I will say, these ribbed tanks tend to run a little long, even on me, who measures a relatively tall five fee, eight inches. I usually crop them myself, cutting off the last 3 to 5 inches from the bottom. They look super cute with added safety pins, V-cuts or other personalizations, and you can easily use them on tie-dye day for yourself or your kiddos.

If you, like me, always spill hot sauce on yourself, you may be worried about wearing a white shirt. However, the joy of a white shirt is that you can bleach it every time you wash it to keep it crispy and to combat any food or sweat stains or general funk.

If you’re looking for a cheap, fuss-free year-round basic, or just an affordable staple to layer with in all seasons, don’t sleep on the packaged “men’s” undershirts. They’re high quality for a nice price, and often come in a mega-pack so you’ll never run out.

To get you on the ribbed-tank train, I rounded up my a few variets of the Fruit of the Loom tanks from Target below, listing the quantity, size range and colors.

1
Target
A six-pack of white Fruit of the Loom men's A-shirts
No sleeves, no tag, no problem. To get into the ribbed tank game, this six-pack of white undershirts is the perfect place to start. They're soft without getting stretched out or pilling and they keep their shape after multiple wears and washes. They're moisture-wicking and breathable to keep you cool in the heat, and they have flat seams so they layer like a dream. These come in men's S-XXL.
$16.49 at Target
2
Target
A six-pack of white Fruit of the Loom men's A-shirts in extended sizes
For sizes 2XL-5XL, you'll want to grab this six-pack of tagless undershirts. They're also breathable and moisture-wicking, so you'll feel fresh all day. With wider shoulder straps and non-binding arm holes to keep you feeling comfortable and covered, they're comfortable and soft without getting too worn, and can be worn alone or as an undershirt.
$24.99 at Target
3
Target
A 10-pack of black and gray Fruit of The Loom men's A-shirts
While I'll always be a white tank guy at heart, this summer I sprung for a pack of black and gray A-shirts. These are particularly genius because the colors make them look like tank tops you bought at a "nice" store and not from a vacuum-sealed 10-pack. They're great to wear when you want the comfort and temperature cooling of an undershirt, but don't want to do the "I am wearing a white ribbed tank" thing. The black feels super chic and pair well with jeans or more black, and the gray is cute for a little athleisure look or to dress up your sweats a bit. These come in S-XL.
$18.49 at Target
4
Target
A 12-pack of white Fruit of the Loom men's A-shirts
If you're really serious about your white tank game, a six-pack simply isn't enough. Also, if you do the math, the 12-pack makes every individual tank just $1.67. The 12-pack is great if you plan on cropping, tie-dying, safety-pinning or otherwise modifying some of your tanks. They're great to use as pool or beach coverups for kiddos or to send with them for tie-dye day at school or camp. These run in S-XL.
$19.99 at Target

Before You Go

Masking or painters tape

Everything You Need To Hang Artwork

Popular in the Community

shoppingFashionStyletarget

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Straight Men, The Vibrator Is Your Teammate, Not The Competition

Wellness

It’s Not All In Your Head: A COVID Infection May Have Affected Your Period

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do Differently

Parenting

You’re Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?

Food & Drink

‘Cafeteria Workers Do A Lot More Than People Realize’

Food & Drink

FYI, There Are 3 Different Kinds Of Feta. Here’s What You Should Try.

Relationships

28 Cringey Tweets About Hookups Gone Wrong

Food & Drink

Cracker Barrel Fans Are Outraged Over New Meatless Sausage Menu Item

Parenting

Your Birth Plan Is Likely To Change, So Why Bother Writing One?

Work/Life

The Idea That Your Summer Vacation Can Cure Burnout Is A Scam

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You The Paravel Weekender Bag Lives Up To Its Price Tag

Shopping

28 Quick-Fix Products For Anyone Who Is Bored With Their Backyard

Wellness

'Fake It Till You Make It' Isn't Just A Cliché. It's Backed By Science.

Shopping

Let’s Talk ‘Strawberry Legs’ And How To Get Rid Of Them

Shopping

These Travel Mugs Will Brew Your Morning Coffee For You

Shopping

If You're Looking To Get Your Life Together, The Results From These 41 Products May Inspire You

Shopping

Non-Hideous Vinyl Mats To Protect Your Floor In Style

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous UV Stickers Tell You When To Reapply Sunscreen

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Just 15 Quick Things To Make Your Apartment's Clutter Way Less Overwhelming

Shopping

Highly-Rated And Highly Functional Backpacks For Students Of All Ages

Food & Drink

You're Probably Buying The Wrong Kind Of Mozzarella At The Grocery Store

Home & Living

This Plane Crash Survival Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix

Home & Living

This New Romance Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

29 Kitchen Storage Products To End Your Clutter Nightmare Once And For All

Shopping

6 Highly-Rated Cast Irons Pans That Come Pre-Seasoned

Shopping

These Boots Were Made For Riding Horses, But I Wear Them Constantly

Wellness

4 'Micro-Transitions' In Your Day That May Be Causing You Anxiety

Food & Drink

I Cooked For The World's 1%, But I Traded It To Make School Lunches

Shopping

Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

The 10 Most-Loved Instagram Recipes From July

Work/Life

What Executive Assistants Really Want You To Know About Their Jobs

Shopping

Don’t Start Your Next Road Trip Without This Crucial Handheld Emergency Item

Wellness

These 3 Simple Tasks Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

Shopping

This Under-Desk Elliptical Machine Is A Work-From-Home Essential

Food & Drink

We Know Skipping Breakfast Is Bad, But What About Lunch?

Relationships

35 Really Funny Marriage Tweets From LGBTQ Couples

Wellness

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Shopping

31 Dresses That'll Become Your Designated Summer Outfit