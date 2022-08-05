I will say, these ribbed tanks tend to run a little long, even on me, who measures a relatively tall five fee, eight inches. I usually crop them myself, cutting off the last 3 to 5 inches from the bottom. They look super cute with added safety pins, V-cuts or other personalizations, and you can easily use them on tie-dye day for yourself or your kiddos.
If you, like me, always spill hot sauce on yourself, you may be worried about wearing a white shirt. However, the joy of a white shirt is that you can bleach it every time you wash it to keep it crispy and to combat any food or sweat stains or general funk.
If you’re looking for a cheap, fuss-free year-round basic, or just an affordable staple to layer with in all seasons, don’t sleep on the packaged “men’s” undershirts. They’re high quality for a nice price, and often come in a mega-pack so you’ll never run out.
To get you on the ribbed-tank train, I rounded up my a few variets of the Fruit of the Loom tanks from Target below, listing the quantity, size range and colors.