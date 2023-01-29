ShoppingStyletarget

This Vogue Editor's Target Collaboration Will Help You Forget It's Winter

See the best of Target’s dazzling collection with influencer and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's colorful collaboration with Target includes a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-long-sleeve-ribbed-duster-future-collective-with-gabriella-karefa-johnson%2F-%2FA-87522664" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ribbed duster," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-long-sleeve-ribbed-duster-future-collective-with-gabriella-karefa-johnson%2F-%2FA-87522664" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">ribbed duster,</a><a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-oversized-blazer-future-collective-with-gabriella-karefa-johnson%2F-%2FA-87641406" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="oversized blazer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-oversized-blazer-future-collective-with-gabriella-karefa-johnson%2F-%2FA-87641406" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">oversized blazer</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-straight-leg-denim-pant-future-collective-with-gabriella-karefa-johnson-light-wash%2F-%2FA-87527117" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="straight leg jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-straight-leg-denim-pant-future-collective-with-gabriella-karefa-johnson-light-wash%2F-%2FA-87527117" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">straight leg jeans</a> and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cardigan-future-collective-with-gabriella-karefa-johnson%2F-%2FA-87527107" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cardigan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63d28f00e4b0c8e3fc7ca276&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-cardigan-future-collective-with-gabriella-karefa-johnson%2F-%2FA-87527107" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">cardigan</a>.
Target
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's colorful collaboration with Target includes a ribbed duster,oversized blazer, straight leg jeans and a cardigan.

If you were a fan of the first Target Future Collective collaboration with fashion editor Kahlana Barfield Brown, you’ll be thrilled to know that another one just launched. This time, the collection is with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and Vogue global contributing fashion editor-at-large.

The new collection ― co-designed by the esteemed New York City-based fashion expert ― features maximalist influences, including vibrant colors, eye-catching silhouettes and unique textures. It contains nearly 100 items ranging from $10 to $50. The line also features an inclusive size range of XXS through 4X and offers skirts, cardigans, jackets, jeans, chic accessories and more.

Check out some of the standout items from the line below, or shop the entire collection at Target.com.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A yellow corset sweatshirt
Torn between wearing a corset top and a sweatshirt? With this piece, you can wear both at the same time. This sweatshirt features a corset-style bottom, merging the two classic styles so you can be warm and stylish. It's available in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$32 at Target
2
Target
An oversized blazer
Easily dress up your casual outfits by throwing on this oversized blazer, which comes in blue and light purple. It's available in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$48 at Target
3
Target
A pair of high-rise straight-leg jeans
Pull out your favorite ankle boots or loafers and pair them with these relaxed-fit high-rise jeans. They come in women's sizes 00-30.
$40 at Target
4
Target
A long-sleeve ribbed duster
Perfect for lounging or brunch, this longline duster has a front button-down closure and comes in black and cream. Women's sizes are available in XXS-4X.
$32 at Target
5
Target
A boxy denim shirt
Want to incorporate denim into your outfit without wearing jeans? This boxy, short-sleeve denim shirt is just the addition you need — and it even has a front pocket. It comes in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$30 at Target
6
Target
A long-sleeve cutout midi dress
Show a little skin in this midi dress, which has a side cutout and a slit at the thigh. Get it in black or orange. It's available in women's sizes XXS-4X.
$36 at Target
7
Target
A marbled-silk midi skirt
Add vibrancy to your skirt collection with this curved-hem midi skirt that features a multi-colored marbled design and an adjustable drawstring at the slit. It's available in women's sizes 00-30.
$30 at Target
8
Target
A cinched-waist hooded jacket
Cool days are better when you're wearing a stylish, lightweight jacket like this one. It comes in ivory and lime green, and has a front zip closure and cinched waist. It's available in sizes XXS-4X.
$50 at Target
9
Target
A croissant clutch handbag
You can never have too many handbags, and this unique croissant style is worthy of being added to your assortment. It has a collapsible design, a zip closure and a pocket for your cell phone inside.
$35 at Target
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Fresh linen and sea salt ceramic candle

These Target Home Decor Items Will Help You Forget It's Winter

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

What To Know If You’re On Parental Leave And Lose Your Job

Food & Drink

Should Restaurants Just Include Tips In The Cost Of A Meal?

Style & Beauty

FYI, You Shouldn’t Be Using Retinol The Same Way In The Winter

Wellness

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

Relationships

If You’re ‘Infla-Dating,’ Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don’t Suck

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

Activewear From Target That You Can Afford To Buy In Bulk

Shopping

27 Ways To Speed-Clean Your Entire Home

Shopping

8 Home Goods From Etsy That Could Be From A High-End Design Store

Shopping

This Valentine’s Day, Skip The Overpriced Lingerie And Donate New Underwear To A Women's Shelter

Shopping

These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Shopping

This Wildly Popular Bottle Will Filter Your Drinking Water — And It's Majorly On Sale

Shopping

These Sleek Fitness Trackers Are On Sale For A Fraction Of The Price Of An AppleWatch

Food & Drink

He Created A Bar Where People Can Connect... Without Alcohol

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Wellness

9 Quick Ways To Refocus If You're Distracted At Work

Shopping

15 Products To Heat Up Every Corner Of Your Home

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Shopping

This Cozy Scarf Doesn't Leave Your Hands Out In The Cold. Here's Where To Get One.

Shopping

15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They'd Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists

Relationships

8 Small, Actionable Ways Men Can Address Unequal Division Of Labor At Home

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Shopping

No One Will Ever Guess Your Trendy Activewear Is From Walmart

Shopping

17 Reviewer-Beloved Amazon Bathing Suits For (Way) Under $40

Relationships

5 Signs You’re In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist

Relationships

This Low-Effort Activity Could Improve Your Relationship

Parenting

What Is ‘Sad Beige’ Parenting, And How Did We Get Here?

Wellness

Cat Owners Aren't Taking Them To The Vet Enough. That's A Problem.

Food & Drink

The Rudest, Most Infuriating Things People Do At Coffee Shops

Travel

How To Pack A Carry-On When Everything Is Bulky

Shopping

40 Little Things Any Home Chef Will Likely Want In Their Kitchen

Parenting

30 Tweets About 'Bluey' That Parents Will Totally Relate To