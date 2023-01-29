This Vogue Editor's Target Collaboration Will Help You Forget It's Winter

If you were a fan of the first Target Future Collective collaboration with fashion editor Kahlana Barfield Brown, you’ll be thrilled to know that another one just launched. This time, the collection is with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and Vogue global contributing fashion editor-at-large.

The new collection ― co-designed by the esteemed New York City-based fashion expert ― features maximalist influences, including vibrant colors, eye-catching silhouettes and unique textures. It contains nearly 100 items ranging from $10 to $50. The line also features an inclusive size range of XXS through 4X and offers skirts, cardigans, jackets, jeans, chic accessories and more.

Check out some of the standout items from the line below, or shop the entire collection at Target.com.