8 Under-$30 Items From Target That Will Make Grilling More Convenient

Grilling season is here, and if you want to set yourself up for success (in the form of deliciously charred meats, seafood and veggies), having the right tools on hand can definitely help.
Sure, kitchen utensils are great, but there are a few items that are especially helpful for cooking over the grill. Even everyday utensils like spatulas that work in the kitchen may not be as well-suited for the high temperatures and sheer size of a backyard grill.
Advertisement
The good news is that you can pick up a bunch of grilling must-haves at Target for a great price. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below.
1
This double burger press
2
This meat shredder
3
This nonstick grilling bowl
Advertisement
4
This nylon grill-cleaning brush
5
These grilling trays
6
These silicone grill gloves
Advertisement
7
This grill tool set
8
These grilling skewers