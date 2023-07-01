ShoppingcookinggrillingOutdoor Living

8 Under-$30 Items From Target That Will Make Grilling More Convenient

Pick up your grilling season essentials at Target.
Grilling season is here, and if you want to set yourself up for success (in the form of deliciously charred meats, seafood and veggies), having the right tools on hand can definitely help.

Sure, kitchen utensils are great, but there are a few items that are especially helpful for cooking over the grill. Even everyday utensils like spatulas that work in the kitchen may not be as well-suited for the high temperatures and sheer size of a backyard grill.

The good news is that you can pick up a bunch of grilling must-haves at Target for a great price. We’ve picked out some of our favorites below.

1
This double burger press
Spend less time shaping and more time grilling (and eating!) fresh-off-the-grill burgers with this convenient plastic press. Using a press like this one is a convenient way to ensure your burger patties are the same size and cook evenly on the grill. One reviewer recommends lining the press with parchment paper to help reduce sticking.
$8 at Target
2
This meat shredder
Shred, lift and handle a variety of meats with these claw-shaped meat shredders. You can use these on hot smoked meats fresh off the grill, or even to shred leftover rotisserie chicken or turkey for sandwiches. They’re a great timesaver and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.
$4 at Target
3
This nonstick grilling bowl
If you’re grilling up smaller pieces of meat or vegetables, throw them into this tray. The nonstick surface and holes help everything get an even cook, and you don’t have to worry about them sticking to the grill or, even worse, falling through the grill grates. Skip the foil pouch and pick up this reusable tray (with handles!) instead.
$7 at Target
4
This nylon grill-cleaning brush
Cleaning a grill isn’t fun, especially after you’ve spent the better part of your afternoon cooking up a feast for your friends and family, but it’s a necessary task to get rid of food residue and prevent bacteria and mold. This long-handled brush helps you reach back into the grill, and scrape away grease and grime. When you’re finished, hand wash it and hang it up by the handle loop.
$7.40 at Target
5
These grilling trays
Prep and serve while preventing cross-contamination with these Cuisinart grilling trays. You can use the red tray for raw meat, and once the food is on the grill place the black tray on top to serve the cooked meat. The trays nest together for convenient storage and are both dishwasher-safe.
$22.49 at Target
6
These silicone grill gloves
Protect your hands with these textured grill gloves, which are heat-safe up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. The finger design makes it easier to manipulate smaller items like grilling skewers (more on those later), and they’re top-rack dishwasher safe.
$15 at Target
7
This grill tool set
Dive into the grilling game with this 13-piece grill tool set from Cuisinart. It comes with a spatula, cleaning brush, tongs, grill fork, stainless steel skewers and corn cob holders. Most of the tools (except for the skewers) have attractive wood handles, and they come in a plastic carrying case to keep everything together.
$22.99 at Target
8
These grilling skewers
Grill up delicious kebabs all summer long with these stainless steel OXO grilling skewers. Sold as a 6-pack, these reusable skewers have pointed tips that easily pierce meats, seafood and veggies, and a flat blade that keeps food from spinning around when it’s time to flip. The handles have a small divot that makes it comfortable to hold or grip with tongs, and they even nest together for compact storage.
$11.99 at Target
