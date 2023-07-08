Shield Your Face From The Sun With These Under-$25 Hats From Target

When the days are longer and temperatures are high, hats are more than just a fun accessory –– they protect your face from the sun’s rays and keep you cool.
Of course, looking cute doesn’t hurt, and there are plenty of stylish sun hats to be found at Target. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to pair with flowy sundresses, bathing suits and cool, crisp outfits.
This floppy straw hat
This straw boater hat
This loop terry bucket hat
This wide brim felt fedora
This cowboy hat
This straw Panama hat
This rancher hat
This down brim floppy hat