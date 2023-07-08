ShoppingFashionaccessoriessun protection

Shield Your Face From The Sun With These Under-$25 Hats From Target

Pick up a summer staple for as low as $10 at Target.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Orange and natural hats from A New Day
Target
Orange and natural hats from A New Day

When the days are longer and temperatures are high, hats are more than just a fun accessory –– they protect your face from the sun’s rays and keep you cool.

Of course, looking cute doesn’t hurt, and there are plenty of stylish sun hats to be found at Target. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to pair with flowy sundresses, bathing suits and cool, crisp outfits.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This floppy straw hat
This stylish striped hat from Shade & Shore, a Target swim brand, is ready to be part of your summer adventures. It’s marketed as packable, so it should be fine in a suitcase, and it’s large enough to make a fashion statement while protecting you from the sun (UPF 50+). The woven texture and lightweight material make it a summer staple, and it comes in two colors to suit your personal style.
$10 at Target
2
This straw boater hat
From Target’s in-house brand, A New Day, this floppy boater hat is easy to throw on. Bring it to the beach, a backyard cookout or your picturesque European vacay. It has a 4-inch brim (the perfect size to shield your eyes) and is made of straw.
$20 at Target
3
This loop terry bucket hat
Get in on the bucket hat trend with this Shade & Shore option, which comes in bright, fun colors. It’s made of soft loop terry fabric and has a corduroy-like texture that’s comfortable to wear all day long. If it gets dirty from sweat and sunscreen, you can hand wash it.
$10 at Target
4
This wide brim felt fedora
From another Target-owned brand, Universal Thread, this felt fedora is made of 100 percent wool — so it may be better suited for cool summer nights or fall days. It has a 4-inch brim and a tied strap accent on the crown.
$25 at Target
5
This cowboy hat
From Target’s Wild Fable brand, this lightweight cowboy hat is perfect for summer. It has a pinched crown (for that signature Western look), a 3.4-inch bill and is made of paper.
$15 at Target
6
This straw Panama hat
This Universal Thread straw Panama hat boasts a lightweight woven construction and an adjustable fit. The darker straw color has green stitching along the 4-inch brim, and the lighter straw color has pink stitching for added style. Best of all, this hat is Forest Stewardship Council certified, meaning that the materials come from responsibly managed forests.
$24 at Target
7
This rancher hat
Another Universal Thread pick, this rancher hat is lightweight, adjustable and Forest Stewardship Council certified. The tan option has subtle color bands around the crown, while the lime green option brings a bright pop of color to any outfit.
$22 at Target
8
This down brim floppy hat
Last but not least, this A New Day floppy hat can elevate any summertime outfit. The different color options have slightly different details, from a cream hat with white stripes to a bold orange hat with open stitching near the crown. The down brim measures 5 inches, which offers good sun protection.
$20 at Target

Related

shoppingFashionaccessoriessun protection
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A high-neck chiffon blouse

25 Pieces Of Clothing From Amazon Reviewers Are Buying In Multiple Colors

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE