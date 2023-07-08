Shield Your Face From The Sun With These Under-$25 Hats From Target

This floppy straw hat

This stylish striped hat from Shade & Shore, a Target swim brand, is ready to be part of your summer adventures. It’s marketed as packable, so it should be fine in a suitcase, and it’s large enough to make a fashion statement while protecting you from the sun (UPF 50+). The woven texture and lightweight material make it a summer staple, and it comes in two colors to suit your personal style.