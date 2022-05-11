The Target Home Decor Line You Probably Didn't Know Was From Joanna Gaines

There have been moments when I’ve looked at a bare corner of my living room and thought, What would Joanna do? I am mildly embarrassed by how deeply my loyalty to Joanna Gaines runs ... but I can’t help it. Her design style is aspirational yet attainable, which means that I often find myself drooling over her in-house Target lines.

Now if you weren’t privy to this information before reading this article, buckle up because far too few people know this: Target’s in-house Hearth & Hand brand is also a Joanna Gaines collab. And we’ve curated our favorite picks from the line below.

Advertisement