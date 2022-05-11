Shopping

The Target Home Decor Line You Probably Didn't Know Was From Joanna Gaines

I realize this sounds dramatic, but Hearth & Hand soothes the soul.

On Assignment For HuffPost

There have been moments when I’ve looked at a bare corner of my living room and thought, What would Joanna do? I am mildly embarrassed by how deeply my loyalty to Joanna Gaines runs ... but I can’t help it. Her design style is aspirational yet attainable, which means that I often find myself drooling over her in-house Target lines.

Now if you weren’t privy to this information before reading this article, buckle up because far too few people know this: Target’s in-house Hearth & Hand brand is also a Joanna Gaines collab. And we’ve curated our favorite picks from the line below.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A duvet and sham set
If coastal cottage is the vibe you're going for this spring, this duvet and sham set delivers just that. The cotton fabric is ultra soft and, more importantly, is machine-washable, plus the simple design can make even the messiest of bedrooms look crisp.
Get it for $69.99
2
Target
A zest soy cement candle
If you're looking for a fresh scent to fill your kitchen, this citrus candle (which has a burn time of up to 20 hours) is perfection. Soy is poured into a cement votive which also doubles as decor to proudly sit atop your counter.
Get it for $5.99
3
Target
A tiny woven storage basket
You may want to add this basket to your cart if you have limited medicine cabinet space. It can hold the likes of cotton rounds and swabs in plain sight thanks to its adorable design, which takes away the eye sore quality of your daily essentials. No offense to said essentials.
Get it for $12.99
4
Target
A speckled paddle serving board
This stoneware paddle board is two-fold — you can use it for both cutting and displaying a fancy charcuterie board. The durable design means it'll last for quite a while, plus it's microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Get it for $16.99
5
Target
A wood cookbook holder
Whipping up new recipes is difficult baseline, but trying to flip a physical page or swipe next on a digital screen with grease coating your fingers? Disastrous. This wooden cookbook (or iPad!) holder will looks chic in your kitchen while offering the convenience of pages held in place.
Get it for $19.99
6
Target
A two-sided vanity mirror
This two-sided vanity mirror is great for keeping your favorite essentials in one neat, tidy place. It also has a magnified side which is ultra convenient for precise makeup application or touching up your eyebrows.
Get it for $24.99
7
Target
An indoor *and* outdoor floor cushion
Warm weather season is quickly approaching and, if you have limited outdoor space or no intentions of filling out your backyard with patio furniture any time soon, let me introduce you to this cushioned floor pillow. It's great for indoor and outdoor use and feels just as comfortable as it looks.
Get it for $129.99
8
Target
A stoneware mug
One can never have too many mugs and this stoneware option is truly a beaut. It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe, holds up to 10 ounces of caffeine, and the neutral color makes even the messiest kitchen table look chic.
Get it for $4.99
9
Target
A kids market cart
Trying to find a more hands-on, screen-free activity for the kids to play with? This adorable market cart is equipped with multiple drawers, a blackboard front and a striped awning to ensure their lemonade business turns into a full-blown success.
Get it for $99.99
10
Target
A measuring cup set
Listen closely: Eyeballing ingredients never works. This four-piece measuring cup set is made from a durable stainless steel, is dishwasher-safe, and they stack on top of one another which means they also take up minimal storage space.
Get it for $8.99
A set of storage boxes that neatly stack on top of each other.

37 Products To Organize The Clutter In Every Room In Your Home

Popular in the Community

shoppingHome Decortargetjoanna gaines

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

8 Of The Biggest Signs Your New Boss May Be Toxic

Style & Beauty

Aging Gracefully Can Be Scary, But Psychologists Reveal How To Shift Your Narrative

Wellness

Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Harm People With Chronic Illness

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With

Home & Living

This 1998 Crime Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

4 Common Places BA.2 And Other Omicron Subvariants Are Spreading

Travel

Why This Island In Washington State Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Home & Living

How To Make Your Phone Battery Last Longer

Shopping

41 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

Home & Living

This Spanish Thriller Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Most Scenic Airbnbs You Can Stay At On Lopez Island, Washington

Shopping

11 Low-Top Sneakers To Rock With Skirts Or Sundresses

Food & Drink

Why BIPOC Chefs Are Rolling Their Eyes When You Demand Substitutions

Shopping

These French Skin Care Staples Have A Devoted Following, And You Can Find Them On Amazon

Shopping

These Pants Are Made Just For Shorter Men

Shopping

42 Little "Treat Yourself" Products That Actually Come In Handy

Shopping

7 Tablets That Are Cheaper Than An iPad

Shopping

35 Cleaning Products So Easy To Use You’ll Be Mad You Didn’t Buy Them Earlier

Shopping

25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2021

Shopping

Forget AirPods: Some Of The Highest Rated Earbuds On Amazon Start At $20

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

Food & Drink

Mixologists Spill The Secrets To Making The Perfect Mint Julep

Parenting

Being A Good Mom Doesn't Mean Being A Martyr

Wellness

Protesting? Here's What To Wear, Bring And Do To Protect Yourself.

Style & Beauty

Best Ways To Treat And Prevent Fine Lines Around Your Eyes

Shopping

Here's An Impactful Way To Support Women's Shelters Right Now (And Always)

Wellness

Still Wearing A Mask? Here's What To Do If Someone Confronts You About It.

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Wellness

8 Things Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

Food & Drink

Are You Baking With The Wrong Kind Of Butter?

Shopping

Turn Your Outdoor Space Into A Tiki Bar With These Portable Deck And Patio Umbrellas

Shopping

How To Recreate This Year's Most Unexpected Met Gala Trend, In Real Life

Shopping

This Lash Growth Serum Actually Lives Up To The Hype

Shopping

This New Skin Care Brand Offers Highly Effective Ingredients At Wildly Low Prices

Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line At Walmart Is A Gold Mine. But Seriously.

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

It's Settled: THIS Is The Best Way To Make A Margarita

Shopping

TikTok's Favorite Belt Bag Is $38 And Worth All The Hype, I Promise

Relationships

Your Ex (And Everybody Else) Can See You Looking At Their LinkedIn Profile