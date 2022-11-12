Actually-Elegant Holiday Decor You Can Get At Target

Get metallic trees, chic wreaths and stylish garlands to brighten up your home.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season, and with festivities and family gatherings right around the corner, why not get a jump on your wintertime decorating? Many of us may be coming up on our first big holiday celebration in several years, which feels like all the more reason to celebrate and spruce (pun intended) up your home.

No matter the reason, if you’re in search of festive decor, it might be time to try something new. Sure, twinkle lights and candy canes are fun, but why not step away from the standards and take an unexpected, elegant approach? Our tonal picks, understated textures and chic metallics are sure to dress up your holiday this season. Ahead, meet the surprisingly elegant finds that will add a special touch to your festivities.

1
Target
Glass ornament set
The classic glass globe ornament set makes excellent supporting cast to the rest of your decor. A few pops or color or metallic finishes are always a welcome addition and work to support your holiday decor theme. Five-star reviewer Sonia “[loved] the mercury glass look” of this set and added that the globes are “[a] cute vase filler [and] adorable in a hallway or guest room for Christmas.” This 8-count set is available in several shades, from rosy gold to bright vermillion red.
$10 at Target
2
Target
Carved clay menorah
From Justina Blakeney’s artisan-inspired home goods brand Jungalow comes a clay menorah with hand-hewn, imperfect texture that evokes Mediterranean stucco. The terracotta display piece accommodates nine candles and measures a little over a foot in length.
$35 at Target
3
Target
Pine bead and tassel garland
This chic garland is made from understated pine beads and fluffy cream-colored pompoms, ready to add a cool minimalist touch to holiday decorating. Thanks to neutral tones, it could even hang around after the holidays. Five star reviewer Tiffany found “it gives me the vibe I’m going for” and reviewer KB added that it’s “great Christmas decor now, [and] neutral and un-Christmasy enough to be used after Christmas.” At an easy $10, this is a smart piece to add to your decor collection.
$10.00 at Target
4
Target
Mercury glass decorative tree
If you’re tight on space but still aiming to create a cozy holiday-scape, the dinner table can be your oyster. No need for extra square footage — just put the center of your dining table to work as your focal point. Dress the space with garlands in metallics or neutral tones and add a few of these hard-to-believe-they’re-not-vintage tree figurines. Rendered in semi-transparent faux mercury glass, this 15" tree features a battery operated light-up design with a layered embossed finish. Lit up or turned off, this figurine is sure to add sparkle, shine and texture to your decor. Toss in a few candles and you’ve got an elegant holiday tablescape that’s ready to impress.
$20 at Target
5
Target
Marble and brass menorah
This stylish marble menorah comes courtesy of Target’s ever-chic Threshold imprint. The compact candle holder measures a trim 9.5 inches in length, and boasts shiny, gold-finish stands for each candle.
$35 at Target
6
Target
Faux berry holiday wreath
This 21” round wreath, in artificial twisted vines, is just the ticket to brighten up your front door or a special spot over the mantle. Its organic form is a nice departure from the classic perfectly formed pine wreaths, and faux-berry branches sprout in a ring with a look of whimsy. Reviewer Kammerer01 notes that “it came ready to hang with the hanging mechanism already attached.” With this wreath, your festivities can be upgraded in a snap.
$20.00 at Target
7
Target
Textured glass votive set
Add some warmth to your table setting with this festive votive set. In tonal shades of red glass stamped with a classic medallion motif, these tea light holders are sure to amp up the ambiance. Take this set beyond the table and cluster them on the mantle or in a windowsill for a cozy effect. Each glass measures just over 3” x 3” — they’d even make pretty cordial glasses in a pinch.
$15.00 at Target
8
Target
Knit striped stocking
Playing with off-kilter colors for a holiday decor scheme feels fresh, unexpected and chic. Sure, you know red and green are the go-tos, but why not shake it up with jewel tone punches of teal, rose and amber? These striped stockings, in a cozy acrylic sweater knit, are a great way to introduce a pop of color to your festivities. Use these vibrant stripes, accented with cream, as a jumping off point: add some lemon yellow ornaments, a fuchsia table runner, teal drinking glasses or another juicy piece to change up the mood.
$15 at Target
9
Target
Pine and fruit artificial wreath
With branches scattered just so and studded with festive pine cones, cinnamon sticks, chestnuts and faux dried fruit, this unique wreath practically wafts festivities. Lovely over the mantelpiece or luxe on the front door, it's an excellent jumping off point for holiday decor. Stick to a natural look and pair it with cranberry garlands and pine branches for some added texture and festive vibes.
$40 at Target
