13 Useful Target Products To Make Homework (Kind Of) Fun

The first step to achieving school success is having the right supplies — and this list has you covered.

On Assignment For HuffPost

It doesn’t matter if you’re seven or 17 — homework pretty much always sucks. But something that can make it somewhat bearable is having a dedicated space that motivates you and keeps you organized.

Before this school year starts, help your child customize their own personal homework area, complete with the supplies they need (like notebooks and pencils) and decorative items that are as functional as they are cute — like a corkboard where they can pin up photos of friends and important notes.

Not sure where to start? You know Target has your back. Consider this list of must-haves an unofficial school-supply list. Homework help is just a few add-to-cart clicks away.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A dry-erase board with a calendar and to-do list
A calendar dry erase board is a lifesaver for keeping track of your family’s schedule. It serves as one central place to log the dates of field trips and after-school activities. The cork board backing makes it easy to keep track of important notes — no more forgotten permission slips!
$42.93 at Target
2
Target
A creative cork board
This decorative cork board can serve as a place to keep important papers but also a way for your child to get creative, pinning up their favorite quotes, photos and pictures of things that make them happy. At a generous 3 feet in length, it’s both functional and fun.
$34.49 at Target
3
Target
A stylish desk and chair set
Perfect for kids ages five and up, this desk has a corkboard back so your child can pin up cheat sheets, teacher’s notes, and work that they’re proud of. They’ll have fun customizing the upper shelf with accessories and gewgaws. The desk also comes with two open shelves, which are perfect for stashing notebooks and books.
$319.99 at Target
4
Target
A set of cool, colorblocked notebooks
These tonal notebooks will help your child focus on the big picture and plan the week ahead in high style — and whatever is on the weekend schedule will give your studious kiddo something to look forward to. This set includes a beautiful 8-inch wide weekly planner and a smaller, color-coded to-do list that measures 4 inches in width.
$6.99 at Target
5
Target
A minty LED task lamp
Sometimes, you need a little extra light to see those math problems. The bendable neck on this lamp will let your child shine the bright LED light exactly where they require some illumination. The base of the lamp doubles as an organizer, the perfect place to stash Post-Its, erasers and even a phone.
$16 at Target
6
Target
A pearlescent pencil holder
This luminous pencil cup will add a bit of shine to your child’s workspace. And don’t worry: Even though it looks like a precious object, it’s actually plastic, so it can withstand some banging around.
$12.99 at Target
7
Target
A bright desk organizer
Unless you want erasers, highlighters and paperclips to end up all over the house, it’s worth it to get a desk organizer for your kid’s homework area — and a color like this teal hue is sure to brighten up the zone.
$20.99 at Target
8
Target
A clip-on right light
Let’s hope the days of virtual learning are behind us — but if remote schooling ever becomes the norm again, having a ring light is key so that your child’s teacher and classmates can see their cute face. While you may buy it for school, don’t be surprised if your kids use it to light their perfect selfies.
$17.49 at Target
9
Target
An affordable Chromebook
If your child requires a computer to do their homework, it may be worth it to consider getting them their own. Acer’s Chromebook is one of the most affordable laptops on the market and can also be used for virtual learning, if needed.
$99.99 at Target
10
Target
Colorful pencils
This pack of 24 pencils comes pre-sharpened and ready to use. You have to admit, these bright colors are way cooler than the standard yellow.
$3.99 at Target
11
Target
Seriously cool headphones
Whether they prefer to listen to music while working out math problems or need to stay focused during virtual learning, headphones will keep the sound coming from your child’s homework area contained — key if you’re doing your own work nearby.
$19.99 at Target
12
Target
A convertible study table
This is a great starter desk for young kids. It’s adjustable, so you can customize the height as your child grows. The desktop has plenty of room for school books and papers, a dedicated backpack hook and an LED light with three brightness settings. Your little learner will feel like such a big kid with such a tricked-out desk.
$239.99 at Target

Before You Go

shoppingKidsBack To School work from homeschool supplies

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

If Your Dog Or Cat Smells Like This, It’s Time To See A Vet

Food & Drink

White Influencers Are Erasing The Latinx Origins Of Food

Parenting

This Toddler Tantrum Fix Takes Only 10 Minutes

Wellness

16 Easy Exercises That Can Improve Your Posture

Work/Life

Try Holding Your Hands Like This If You Want To Win People Over

Food & Drink

The Only Kind Of Knife You Should Use To Slice A Tomato

Shopping

36 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They're Truly 'Obsessed' With

Shopping

Meet The Highest-Rated Vacuum Cleaners At Walmart

Shopping

38 Things For People Who'd Rather Cancel Their Flight Than Check A Bag

Style & Beauty

The Best Makeup Products To Make You Look Awake, Even When You're Dead Tired

Shopping

This Small-Space Cookware Is Perfect For Dorms

Parenting

German Kids Go To School With Giant Cones. Here's Why.

Wellness

What Is Langya? Here's Everything We Know About The Virus So Far.

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Jewelry That We Can't Stop Raving About

Shopping

These Dorm Room Mini Fridges Are Actually Kind Of Cool (And Cold)

Food & Drink

3 Easy Ways To Cook The Best Steak You've Ever Had

Shopping

Power Up With 8 Of The Highest-Rated Portable Phone Chargers On Amazon

Wellness

Monkeypox Is Now A Public Health Emergency. Here's What That Means.

Shopping

Tattoos And Weird Tan Lines Are No Match For This Body Makeup

Work/Life

5 Things To Consider When Looking For A New Job

Shopping

This Amazingly Gross Foot Peel Transforms Rough And Callused Feet

Style & Beauty

Skinny '90s Eyebrows Are Back. Here's How To Get Them Without Plucking A Hair.

Shopping

35 Very Nice Things For Your Home Office

Work/Life

How Serena Williams Decided To Retire Is A Lesson For All Of Us

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That A Desk Treadmill Is Worth The Investment

Shopping

Strippers Told Us The Best Ways To Keep Your Bikini Area Groomed

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About The Songs Kids Make Up

Shopping

My Quest For The Perfect SPF Lip Balm

Relationships

How To Process The Death Of Someone Who Negatively Affected Your Life

Shopping

These Silk Pillow Cases Can Help Prevent Premature Aging Of The Skin

Shopping

Just 31 Products That'll Be Amazing For All Of Your Travels

Shopping

25 Pretty, Practical And Precious Products That May Be Just The Thing You Need Right Now

Wellness

Fertility Treatment Puts Many Families In Debt. Here's How To Manage It.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This TikTok-Viral Micro-Fan Is Peak Personal Cooling

Food & Drink

The Best Breakfast Foods To Eat For Every Age Range

Shopping

I Tried The New Bio-Oil Lotion And It's Worth The Hype

Shopping

The $3 Basic Tank From Target I Wear All Year-Round

Shopping

This Car Seat Backpack Is A Hands-Free Hack For Flying With Kids