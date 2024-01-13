The 11 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Kids At Target

Remember how high-stakes Valentine’s Day was as a kid? You wonder who’s going to hand out the coolest valentines in class and if your crush will bring something special just for you.
No matter what goes down at school, kids can always count on one thing: your love. (Awww.) Rounded up here are small, yet meaningful gifts to give your kids this Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect opportunity to remind them just how much they’re loved.
LEGO flower bouquet
Stuffed sloth
“Happy Valentine’s Day, Little Critter” book
Sticker puzzle activity book
Bracelet-making kit
Glow-in-the-dark blanket
Mini animal waffle-maker
Gel pen set
Heart lantern craft kit
Beats noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds
Neon cactus sign