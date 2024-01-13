ShoppingParenting KidsValentine's Day

The 11 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Kids At Target

No matter what’s handed out in class, it will pale in comparison to what you give.
Remember how high-stakes Valentine’s Day was as a kid? You wonder who’s going to hand out the coolest valentines in class and if your crush will bring something special just for you.

No matter what goes down at school, kids can always count on one thing: your love. (Awww.) Rounded up here are small, yet meaningful gifts to give your kids this Valentine’s Day. It’s the perfect opportunity to remind them just how much they’re loved.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
LEGO flower bouquet
Kids will appreciate these LEGO flowers they can build more than they would the real kind. Maybe they’ll even let you work on them together!
$47.99 at Target
2
Target
Stuffed sloth
Even kids in the double digits like something to snuggle with — whether they will admit it or not. This cute sloth brings the V-Day spirit, but in a less cheesy way than a classic stuffed bear.
$15.99 at Target
3
Target
“Happy Valentine’s Day, Little Critter” book
This Valentine’s Day gift for little ones is really two gifts in one: the book and the quality time of snuggling with you while you read it to them.
$5.33 at Target
4
Target
Sticker puzzle activity book
There’s a good chance your kid will get some pretty cool stickers with their valentines at school, but there’s no way they’ll come home with a sticker puzzle book. With this one, they’ll create some colorful dinosaurs.
$8.98 at Target
5
Target
Bracelet-making kit
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has made beaded friendship bracelets the must-have accessories of the moment and this kit comes with over 800 beads for endless wordplay options.
$14.99 at Target
6
Target
Glow-in-the-dark blanket
The planets and spaceships on this super soft blanket all glow in the dark, which, even as a grown-up, you have to admit is pretty cool. It might actually get them excited for bedtime.
$19.99 at Target
7
Target
Mini animal waffle-maker
Start Valentine’s Day morning by making your kiddo waffles shaped like cute little animals and they’re bound to have a good day. (The waffle pan is non-stick so you won’t get stuck cleaning up after they head to school.)
$42.95 at Target
8
Target
Gel pen set
Remember how covetable colored gel pens were at school? They still are. In this set, there’s a whopping 30 different colors.
$14.49 at Target
9
Target
Heart lantern craft kit
Recommended for kids ages eight and older, this kit has everything needed to make a heart-shaped lantern. PSA: It does need two AA batteries, so be sure to pick those up too.
$14.69 at Target
10
Target
Beats noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds
A good V-Day gift for teens, these Beats noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds are perfect for listening to love songs — or anti-love songs — wherever they go. Right now they’re 47% off.
$99.99 at Target (regularly $149.99)
11
Target
Neon cactus sign
Neon signs are the lava lamp of 2024; kids think that a room with one is just the coolest. Surprise your kiddo on V-Day with their own and they’re sure to (ahem) light up.
$53.99 at Target

