Laptop Backpacks From Target That Don't Look Too Technical

Carry your college class essentials in style with these affordable options from Target.
Backpacks from <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64f005b2e4b03bdff3ade759&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkipling-seoul-large-metallic-15-laptop-backpack%2F-%2FA-81404570%3Fpreselect%3D81404569%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kipling" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64f005b2e4b03bdff3ade759" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64f005b2e4b03bdff3ade759&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkipling-seoul-large-metallic-15-laptop-backpack%2F-%2FA-81404570%3Fpreselect%3D81404569%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Kipling</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64f005b2e4b03bdff3ade759&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbackpack-goodfellow-38-co-8482%2F-%2FA-87363257%3Fpreselect%3D54595006%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Goodfellow &#x26; Co" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64f005b2e4b03bdff3ade759" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64f005b2e4b03bdff3ade759&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbackpack-goodfellow-38-co-8482%2F-%2FA-87363257%3Fpreselect%3D54595006%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Goodfellow & Co</a>
Backpacks are a must for carrying everything you need for a full day of classes – laptop, water bottle, calculator, pens. They’re a functional accessory at their core, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be stylish. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite backpack options from Target; many of which have a built-in padded laptop sleeve for added protection.

1
This SWISSGEAR city backpack
This sleek black backpack has little compartments for all of your essentials. The main compartment has a padded tablet pocket, and the very front of the backpack zips open to reveal an organizer panel complete with two zippered pockets and compartments for cards, pens and even a small notebook. A padded back panel made with mesh fabric offers comfort and support while you’re wearing it.
$49.99 at Target
2
This metallic Kipling backpack
This bestselling backpack is simple and stylish. The main compartment has a protective laptop sleeve, and the shoulder straps are padded.
$82.49 at Target (originally $134)
3
This Open Story commuter backpack
From Target’s travel-focused brand, this stylish backpack is perfect for carrying everything you need for class. It has a laptop compartment in the main section, plus an exterior zip pocket with a swivel key holder and a side pocket that can fit a water bottle or a small umbrella. It comes in classic black, more muted hues like taupe and lavender, and a bold lime green color.
$49.99 at Target
4
This J World patterned backpack
Who says backpacks have to be boring? This J World backpack comes in a variety of bold patterns, from colorful geometric shapes and florals to a collage of undersea creatures. It has a laptop pocket, front and side pockets, and ergonomic shoulder straps.
$29.49 at Target
5
This simple Goodfellow & Co backpack
From Target’s men’s apparel and accessories brand, this understated backpack complements any outfit. It’s made of a lightweight material, comes in two solid hues – black and olive green – and has all the basic features you need to hold your laptop, keys, calculator and more.
$24.99 at Target
6
This square Wild Fable backpack
This boxy backpack comes from Wild Fable, Target’s women’s clothing and fashion brand. While it doesn’t have a dedicated laptop pocket, the main compartment is large enough to accommodate small and medium-sized laptops. It’s available in a bunch of different colors, and even comes with a matching hand sanitizer case.
$25 at Target

