In our opinion, Target has a reputation for creating some pretty luxurious bedding at a price that’s significantly less painful than other trendy home retailers. A great example is this three-piece linen bedding set which you can snag for up to 30% off for the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, Target’s Circle Week.
Made by Target’s in-house bedding brand Casaluna, this set comes with two pillow shams and a comforter, currently available in three sizes and eight colors —although it appears options are selling fast. The comforter is backed with a 100% cotton sateen fabric and is already filled with an alternative down material so you don’t have to worry about buying an insert separately. Plus the draped heavyweight linen is made in accordance with OEKO-TEX guidelines for materials that are produced free from harmful substances or dyes.
The brand does say this set is 100% machine-washable but given that linen is very different from cotton, you can read a bit more information here on how to make this coveted material last as long as possible.
We should also say that we love linen. It’s delightfully rumpled, looks instantly lived-in, is supremely comfortable and perfect for year-round sleeping, thanks to its temperature-regulating abilities. It’s also so dang expensive. In fact, we previously got work from J.McLaughlin menswear designer Hannah LaCava, the price of linen has increased a whopping 60% in the past year.
If that’s not enough of a reason to grab this set on sale while you can, I’m not quite sure what is. In case you need more convincing, read on to hear from some happy customers or find your desired size above.
Promising Target reviews:
“I love that the inside is quilted but you cannot see it from the top. The comforter is not too thick or thin, it’s just right. Definitely recommend.” — Chloe
“Easily my favorite comforter I’ve ever owned. I have the full/queen in dark teal blue. Very nice weight to it. Idk why so many people have reported issues after washing. I wash it once a week and had have 0 issues. It does take a while in the dryer, but I don’t have any crunchiness or shrinkage or anything like that. Sometimes, if I’m impatient, I’ll pull it from the dryer while it’s still a little damp but it air dries quickly. I just upgraded my bed to a king and I’m almost positive I’ve just going to reorder this set in the king/California king.” — SamM
“Loved the Pottery Barn look for lots less. Pictured in white in-the store it looked off white. I think it’s creamy. It’s a warm weather comforter. I also purchased a Threshold Duvet cover for $50 to put on comforter due to my dogs are old and messy.” — Nanam
“I never leave reviews but I have had this in the Dark Clay color for almost 4 years years. My husband and I LOVE this thing. It is so comfy, cool in the summer but the perfect weight in the winter. Although it is really annoying to wash not gonna lie I am actually on here to get another one just because I want a room color change. Also on the washing part we always found that the cotton side would dry just fine just the linen part wouldn’t always dry completely. It air dried after a while though so by the time we went to bed it was just fine!” — SavvyMama