“I love that the inside is quilted but you cannot see it from the top. The comforter is not too thick or thin, it’s just right. Definitely recommend.” — Chloe

“Easily my favorite comforter I’ve ever owned. I have the full/queen in dark teal blue. Very nice weight to it. Idk why so many people have reported issues after washing. I wash it once a week and had have 0 issues. It does take a while in the dryer, but I don’t have any crunchiness or shrinkage or anything like that. Sometimes, if I’m impatient, I’ll pull it from the dryer while it’s still a little damp but it air dries quickly. I just upgraded my bed to a king and I’m almost positive I’ve just going to reorder this set in the king/California king.” — SamM

“Loved the Pottery Barn look for lots less. Pictured in white in-the store it looked off white. I think it’s creamy. It’s a warm weather comforter. I also purchased a Threshold Duvet cover for $50 to put on comforter due to my dogs are old and messy.” — Nanam

“I never leave reviews but I have had this in the Dark Clay color for almost 4 years years. My husband and I LOVE this thing. It is so comfy, cool in the summer but the perfect weight in the winter. Although it is really annoying to wash not gonna lie I am actually on here to get another one just because I want a room color change. Also on the washing part we always found that the cotton side would dry just fine just the linen part wouldn’t always dry completely. It air dried after a while though so by the time we went to bed it was just fine!” — SavvyMama