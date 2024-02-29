“This is the second set of Casaluna linen sheets I’ve purchased, and probably won’t be the last. They are somehow warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The magic of linen! And they get softer with every wash. You won’t regret buying these!” — Happy customer

“I have more ‘upscale’ linen sheets from a brand that starts with a ‘P’ and ends with a ‘chute.’ These are not as soft out of the package but I found them comfortable to use without washing first. They did produce a lot of lint on the first wash BUT unlike the ‘P’ brand these came out of the dryer pleasantly rumpled; not tangled into an impossibly wrinkled mess. As far as durability goes, I’ll revise this if I get any big surprises but for the price I am totally ok with these lasting a year. Think about it. If you wore the same shirt every day for a year what would you expect it to look like at the end? Even if you alternated two shirts daily would you expect them to be looking brand new? Would you expect to wear the same two shirts (no matter how much you paid for them) on alternating days and expect them to last decades? Not sure why we expect this of sheets. These seem like fine quality at a great price and I’m gonna buy some more of them.” — ktp

“I always had to sleep with a pile of blankets and comforters to stay warm while sleeping before I was married. Now with two bodies in the bed it gets very toasty. I’d heard cotton sheets would be good, but my husband wakes up in the night soaked with sweat. I did some research on cooling sheets and came across the suggestion of linen sheets. Most top quality brands were out of my price range, but Casaluna at Target was recommended as a budget-friendly option. I bought these with some wedding cash and we have loved them! My husband hates when I have to wash these sheets and put cotton ones on the bed. We definitely will be getting more linen sheets the next time we shop for bedding! We wash on gentle cycle in cool water with dye free/perfume free detergent. Dry on low with no fabric softeners.” — Her View From the Jeep

“If you’re wanting to give linen sheets a try, but have sticker shock at the other brands, you should start with Casaluna! I have been using our set for almost a year now and it just gets softer with every wash. I have been washing on delicate cycle in warm / lukewarm water and drying on the delicate cycle as well since I live in an apartment and don’t have room to line dry queen size sheets. I have not noticed any thinning and definitely do not have any holes anywhere. Will be purchasing a second pair so I can increase the lifespan of my sheets!” — kristi