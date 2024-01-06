There’s an art to packing a suitcase for a trip (and your return voyage) — and if you’re already planning on checking a bag you most definitely don’t want to get slammed with overweight baggage fees. (Travel is expensive enough.) Investing in a luggage scale can save you money and unnecessary hassle at the airport, and Target has a good-looking one for just $15.

This luggage scale has a nylon strap that loops around your suitcase handle and a digital display, which make it easy to quickly weigh your suitcase before you head to the airport. It can hold up to 88 pounds and requires two CR2025 lithium batteries to work, which are included. Big airlines like Delta, American Airlines and Southwest consider bags weighing 51 pounds or more as overweight, so this scale will let you know if you need to leave things behind or start filling an additional suitcase.



Head to Target to pick up this palm-sized travel accessory, and if you’re looking for more travel essentials check out these recommendations by frequent travelers and flight attendants (like an airplane footrest and a portable charger). If you’re having trouble fitting everything you need (or think you need) into your suitcase, make sure to avoid packing mistakes like folding your clothes or waiting until the last minute to pack.