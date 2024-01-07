While it happened a lifetime ago in internet years, it’s hard to forget the online chatter surrounding Kim Kardashian’s puzzlingly angle-free sink , which was showcased — along with the rest of her bone-colored, embellishment-free California mansion — in a 2019 installment of Vogue’s “73 Questions” series. While much about the reality star’s life has changed since the filming of this video, we’ll forever associate anything stylishly (or even comically) minimal with the media personality and her Axel Vervoordt -inspired, light wood-dominated home.

Enter this pared-down marble catchall tray from Target that looks beyond high-end. I could easily picture it nestled in Kardashian’s “minimal monastery” in all of its earth-toned glory. This bowl’s curved stone form, in creamy shades of warm beige, looks ready to show off a collection of matched citrus (think: heaping pile of Meyer lemons from your backyard tree, if you should be so lucky) on your otherwise spotless cement-hued kitchen counter.

Measuring about eight inches in diameter, the bowl’s sturdy shape could stand up to your daily key toss, organize your collection of pens and stash earbuds. It can even act as a landing pad for your daily Diet Coke or cold brew addiction. Or, if you’re a self care aficionado, this bowl is the perfect piece for your bathroom. Gone are the days of that one corner crammed with all your products. Snag your daily use items and stash them in this marble bowl for a seriously chic look.



Truly a multi-hyphenate – see, it really does fit in Kardashian’s house – this accent bowl can do it all, and Target customers have awarded it a 4.7-star rating for its efforts. House your multi-step skincare routine or perfume collection in the bathroom. Pull your collection of miscellaneous nightstand ephemera together. Make a new, stylish home for your olive oil, salt, pepper and the like stove side. The only thing un-Kardashian about this bowl is the price — somehow just $30, this marble tray is well worth the price.