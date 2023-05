An stylish and inviting-looking dining chair for 25% off

If you need more than one, the price of dining chairs can really add it up — so when you spot a well-reviewed option on sale, you know it’s worth checking out. Reviewers are uniformly obsessed with this pine and birch wood chair, which has linen-like upholstery on the seat and back. One reviewer liked that it added “a personal touch” to their living space.