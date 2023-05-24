If there’s one thing diehard shoppers know about Target, it’s that the red-dot retailer’s selection of furniture and home goods is so much nicer than it needs to be.
Our jaws consistently drop over things like boutique-worthy table lamps, marble candle holders, grownup-approved accessories from the retailer’s children collection, and antique-style furniture that design historians would approve of.
Anytime the retailer announces a cross-category sale — as they did with their Memorial Day-timed “summer kickoff” sale — we make a beeline for the furniture section to see if there’s anything on our wish lists that’s been marked down.
Of course, if you’re not in the market for home goods, you can currently get up to 30% off outdoor furniture and fire pits, up to 25% off kitchen and dining goods, and 20% off select lawn and garden items through May 29.
No matter what you’re in the market for, you can start shopping ahead.