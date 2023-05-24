ShoppingtargetsalesMemorial Day

We Combed Target’s Memorial Day Sale For Cool And Highly-Rated Furniture

We found the pieces that reviewers say are “classy” and only look expensive — and most of them are under $250.

Arbon rubberwood <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=646d0d6ce4b0ab2b97eaca6d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Farbon-wood-dowel-accent-chair-with-cushion-arms-threshold-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-83365991%3Fpreselect%3D82457783%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="accent chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="646d0d6ce4b0ab2b97eaca6d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=646d0d6ce4b0ab2b97eaca6d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Farbon-wood-dowel-accent-chair-with-cushion-arms-threshold-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-83365991%3Fpreselect%3D82457783%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">accent chair</a> from Threshold
Target
Arbon rubberwood accent chair from Threshold

If there’s one thing diehard shoppers know about Target, it’s that the red-dot retailer’s selection of furniture and home goods is so much nicer than it needs to be.

Our jaws consistently drop over things like boutique-worthy table lamps, marble candle holders, grownup-approved accessories from the retailer’s children collection, and antique-style furniture that design historians would approve of.

Anytime the retailer announces a cross-category sale — as they did with their Memorial Day-timed “summer kickoff” sale — we make a beeline for the furniture section to see if there’s anything on our wish lists that’s been marked down.

Of course, if you’re not in the market for home goods, you can currently get up to 30% off outdoor furniture and fire pits, up to 25% off kitchen and dining goods, and 20% off select lawn and garden items through May 29.

No matter what you’re in the market for, you can start shopping ahead.

1
Target
An stylish and inviting-looking dining chair for 25% off
If you need more than one, the price of dining chairs can really add it up — so when you spot a well-reviewed option on sale, you know it’s worth checking out. Reviewers are uniformly obsessed with this pine and birch wood chair, which has linen-like upholstery on the seat and back. One reviewer liked that it added “a personal touch” to their living space.
$90 at Target (originally $120)
2
Target
A statement-making arched mirror for 30% off
This show-stopping wood-framed mirror will instantly add light and depth to any room. Standing at a commanding 72 inches in height, the piece is intended to rest on the floor — and while it can't be mounted to the wall, comes with anti-tip hardware to prevent accidents.
$161 at Target (originally $230)
3
Target
A cozy-but-modern accent chair for 25% off
I can’t be the only one who’s had their eye on this chair for months. With a 4.3-star rating and 63 reviews, it’s a definitely crowd-pleaser — more than one reviewer wrote that they were “glad” they’d acquired the chair. The slim rubberwood frame and cozy, linen-effect polyester cushions make for an eye-catching juxtaposition, and for less than $250, this stylish piece feels like a real steal.
$236.25 at Target (originally $315)
4
Target
A tall cabinet for making all of your tchotchkes feel at home for 20% off
If you’re a lover of collections and keeping things on display, this 72-inch tall cabinet has your name written all over it. With sliding glass doors, a white MDF frame, and gold-hued campaign-style hardware, it offers what a reviewer referred to as “designer feels” on a budget. More than one reviewer even called the piece “classy.”
$480 at Target (originally $600)
5
Target
A woven dining chair with high-contrast black wood for 25% off
This earthy dining chair is equipped with a woven seat and back rest, which is paired with a black wood frame for a cool high-contrast look. It’s earned a 4.4-star rating from reviewers — more than one of whom wrote that the chair looks more expensive than it is.
$97.50 at Target (originally $130)
6
Target
A rustic white cabinet for 20% off
With a cool juxtaposition of breezy textured mesh doors with otherwise simple lines, this versatile cabinet features adjustable interior storage space and a painted hardwood frame. The piece seems to lend itself to a variety of purposes — several reviewers placed two pieces side-by-side to make an entertainment center, while others used it as a nightstand. Overall, it's earned a 4.3-star rating across more than 400 reviews.
$184 at Target (originally $230)
7
Target
A summer-ready set of side tables for 20% off
These artisan-style cane accent pieces look like they came straight from a (good, high-end) flea market. Available in a set, the 32-inch wide coffee table and 20-inch wide side table have earned serious accolades from reviewers, with a 4.6-star rating and over 100 reviews. “Such a cute living room set! It’s the perfect set of light pieces if you want to add a bit of boho to your living room decor,” commented reviewer Ewatson. “It’s nice quality for a good price!“
$208 at Target (originally $260)
8
Target
A high-back reading chair for 25% off
With a sturdy hardwood frame and nubby fabric upholstery, this stylish accent chair can hold up to 250 pounds and feels tailor-made for curling up with a Kindle and a glass of wine. Target customers gave this cozy piece a 4.2-star rating, and more than one reviewer claimed that the chair was “exactly what [they] wanted.”
$262.50 at Target (originally $350)
9
Target
A traditional glass door cabinet for 20% off
Another classic piece that’s sure to make a tasteful statement no matter what you decide to stock it with, this glass-door cabinet stands 53 inches high and features adjustable interior shelves and a drawer for keeping things out of sight.
$256 at Target (originally $320)
10
Target
A stylish wicker chair for 25% off
With its neutral hue and earthy rattan fabrication, this unique accent chair will be a blank canvas for all of your colorful throw blankets and pillows. One reviewer called it a “conversation piece.”
$285 at Target (originally $380)
11
Target
A versatile low bookshelf in a cheerful shade of teal for 15% off
Another extraordinarily versatile piece, this low-profile 31-inch bookshelf will look lovely whether it’s stacked with reading material or cherished objets d'art. It’s a longtime Target-shopper favorite, with over 500 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.
$153+ at Target (originally $180)
