Reviewers Say These Stylish Target Dining Chairs Are Kid-Proof And Last Forever

Whether or not you have offspring, you'll appreciate the quality of these sturdy seats.
Becket metal dining <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=653a8441e4b0783c4ba04b9c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbecket-metal-x-back-dining-chair-threshold%2F-%2FA-53576083%3Fpreselect%3D86815270" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="chairs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="653a8441e4b0783c4ba04b9c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=653a8441e4b0783c4ba04b9c&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbecket-metal-x-back-dining-chair-threshold%2F-%2FA-53576083%3Fpreselect%3D86815270" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">chairs</a>
Target
Becket metal dining chairs

I’m not necessarily proud of this, but I’ve never been the best at taking care of my stuff. Case in point: “This is why we can’t have nice things!” is a phrase I’ve been regularly employing (nay, exclaiming) long before I became the parent of a rambunctious toddler.

But that doesn’t mean I don’t want nice things — so when I can find something that can stand up to above-average levels of (unintentional) abuse and still give the impression that I know how to adult like a pro, I’m all over it. And these lovely little dining chairs from Target really pass the test.

Set of two in black or gray: $130 at Target

Sold in sets of two, they’re made of steel and have a unique double X-back design, the combo of which adds up to a subtle industrial-meets-farmhouse vibe that works with a range of decor. They come in either black or soft gray (for $130) or white (for $110), all of which coordinate with pretty much any color scheme.

The aforementioned steel frame means they’re incredibly durable (read: they’re child- and adult-proof); they’re powder-coated, making them super easy to wipe clean; and the tapered legs have rubber padded bottoms to prevent floor scratches.

And if you need even more incentive: Because these chairs are from a Target-owned brand, you have a full year (365 days!) to return or exchange them, on the off-chance your not satisfied.

So, if you also like having nice things but don’t necessarily have the bandwidth to keep them that way (for whatever reason — no judgment here), read on for even more buyer-approved reasons to add to cart:

Promising reviews:

“Beautiful chairs. Exactly the look I was going for. Super sturdy. After over a year of use with 3 kids they still look brand new. 10/10.” – Anonymous

“These chairs have withstood our toddler which is saying something. I’m also someone with wider hips and I don’t spill over the sides which makes them comfortable! The matching stools is a plus!” – Soph

“Love these! Bought for my dining room. Very sturdy and comfortable for a metal chair! Goes perfectly with my modern farmhouse look! I was nervous about them being metal chairs, but honestly they are very comfortable!” – Ashley

“I bought these chairs because my other dining room chairs were falling apart. They were old wood. These chairs are FANTASTIC! They are definitely going to last a long time. They are metal so they are much more sturdy and are very easy to clean. PLUS it gives your house a farmhouse fresh look in minutes as its easy to put together and they go with anything! 10/10 recommended” – Princess27angel

“Stylish and sturdy chairs, that were still affordable. They came well packaged and were easy to put together. I was surprised they are heavier than expected, and so far have been comfortable for our daily dining table. Big plus is they are easy to clean, a must with young kids!” – Kim

“Perfect chairs! I looked for months and settled on these because the price was right. They were super easy to assemble and look great. I love that they are metal so they are easy to clean. Very lightweight too. Comfortable for long dinners and crafting.” – Alicia

“These chairs are perfect for the price. They were extremely easy to assemble and all arrived in perfect condition! If you’re thinking about purchasing these chair, do it!!!” – vanessad

“Amazing. Easy to put together. Feels sturdy. Has a deep seat and feels comfortable. I’ve had my eye on these for awhile and I’m so glad I finally grabbed them.” – am

Set of two in white: $110 at Target

