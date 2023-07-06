This Compliment-Grabbing Summer Skirt Is Only $25 At Target

“The amount of compliments I get on this skirt and the matching top in orange is unreal!” — Nicky V

“This fits so well on my thick hips and thighs, it also runs a size big which definitely helps. The waistband is a snug stretchy material that hugs your waist perfectly, literally love this skirt” — Kxytlin

“In love!!!! I absolutely this skirt!!!! Ridiculously comfortable and it just floats on your body so nicely.” — Sarah

“Beautiful material. Not super thin where it looks cheap. no zipper to deal with. Stretchy pull-on waistband. beautiful colors. I bought 3 colors: black with white hearts, hot pink and champagne color. I gained a little weight so I actually re-bought the pink and champagne colors. I’m currently about 165lb, size 12 and large fits good. I plan to wear these in the fall with tall boots. It’ll pair great with sweaters for work. I wear the skirt with sandals and tshirts in summer or white trainers for added comfort. Also, the slit is a nice feminine detail and it doesn’t ride up too high.” — Phoreal