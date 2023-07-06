This Compliment-Grabbing Summer Skirt Is Only $25 At Target

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
When the weather is warm, putting a cute outfit together can start to feel like a challenge. Trousers are out, jeans feel like too much and sometime shorts just don’t fit the bill. May I introduce you to the classic slip skirt? This vintage-inspired piece takes inspo from undergarments of yore, but in present day, the style is a daytime staple. And if you’re looking for an option that reviewers really love, you should check out this this fanatically-reviewed $25 midi slip skirt from Target that’s available in five summer-ready colors.
An ideal outfit building block, the slip skirt looks effortless in any setting. Take a cue from ’90s grunge and pair this skirt with a vintage tee and platform sandals. If trendy throwbacks aren’t your thing, you can easily modernize this wardrobe staple with monochrome styling or layering contrasting pieces like an oversized knit.
The skirt is crafted from a lightweight polyester that earned reviewer accolades for its breezy, flowy properties. The elastic waist is intended to sit at your natural waistline, and silhouette is tailored to skim the body. We saw reviewers with a variety of body types – including ones who described themselves as “thick” and “plus-size” — commenting on the “beautiful” fit. The fabric is even machine-washable.
It feels impossible to choose just one of the five appealing colors. If your mood skews minimal, then the easy neutrals (like classic black, warm champagne and a scattered cream dot on rust) make a timeless pick that will easily pair with just about anything in your closet. Juicy orange and electric pink are killer statement picks for a fun look.
If you’d like to see what others had to say about this versatile piece, we’ve rounded up some promising reviews from Target below:
“The amount of compliments I get on this skirt and the matching top in orange is unreal!” — Nicky V
“This fits so well on my thick hips and thighs, it also runs a size big which definitely helps. The waistband is a snug stretchy material that hugs your waist perfectly, literally love this skirt” — Kxytlin
“In love!!!! I absolutely this skirt!!!! Ridiculously comfortable and it just floats on your body so nicely.” — Sarah
“Beautiful material. Not super thin where it looks cheap. no zipper to deal with. Stretchy pull-on waistband. beautiful colors. I bought 3 colors: black with white hearts, hot pink and champagne color. I gained a little weight so I actually re-bought the pink and champagne colors. I’m currently about 165lb, size 12 and large fits good. I plan to wear these in the fall with tall boots. It’ll pair great with sweaters for work. I wear the skirt with sandals and tshirts in summer or white trainers for added comfort. Also, the slit is a nice feminine detail and it doesn’t ride up too high.” — Phoreal