Upgrade Your Mixing Bowls Just In Time For Pie Season With This Eye-Catching Set

Target A set of stacking mixing bowls from Target's Figmint kitchen brand

Mixing bowls are useful for so many different tasks, from baking to serving to storing leftovers. And if you’re planning on whipping up multiple pies and sides for upcoming holiday feasts, you’ll want to have plenty of bowls on hand. If you’re in the market for a new set of mixing bowls, Target has you covered.

These BPA-free bowls (made with a minimum of 62% post-consumer recycled PET water bottles) have nonslip silicone bases (so they stay on the counter while you’re mixing away) and are said to be resistant to breakage. And the matching lids are clear (so that you can easily see what’s inside) and promise to be tight-fitting — a plus for keeping leftovers fresh for days.

When you’re done using them, you can pop the bowls in the dishwasher for easy cleanup, and they nest together for compact storage. They’re also microwave safe, which makes heating up leftovers a breeze. The largest bowl in the set has a 7-quart capacity, and the smallest bowl has a 1-quart capacity.

In case you need further convincing that you need this bowl set in your life, it already has several 5-star reviews. Reviewer Sallystar327 wrote that this “cute set” has “beautiful colors” and is “so much better” than they had anticipated. “I look forward to getting lots of use out of them especially during the holidays,” the reviewer wrote.

Reviewer Alexa added that the sizes and quality are both “amazing” for the price. They bought them to replace their stainless steel and glass bowls, neither of which had covers. “I was constantly covering those with tin foil or plastic wrap. These bowls are an all in one,” Alexa wrote.

Reviewer Chelby10198 wrote that these bowls check every box. “Not only are the colors incredible,” they remarked, but they passed my ‘shake test’ with marinating chicken! The lids are silicone around the rims and hold just right and are not a pain to take off like our other ones!”