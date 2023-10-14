These Ugly-Chic Mules Are Insanely Comfortable, According To Target Reviewers

“I hunted these down after seeing several people rave about them on Instagram and TikTok, and then I saw a girl on the train wearing them with baggy cuffed jeans, and I was obsessed. They are so comfortable, they don’t make my feet too hot, and they elevate any outfit. They’re casual but also sleek and unique. The contrast stitching is such a nice touch as well. Kudos to whoever designed these!” – vvvvvvvv

“My new go to shoe! So easy to pair with outfits” – Anony

“Obsessed with these for fall. Too hot to wear boots, but still wanting to get that fall look. They look and wear like a more expensive shoe, loving them w wide leg jeans.” – Lions

“I got these because I wanted a cute fall shoe that wouldn’t be hard to break in like Doc Martens. I love the way these look with a long skirt or cropped pant. They are very comfortable. I would size up 1/2 a size.” – Alice

“Super cute! Decently comfy and supportive considering the price. Easy to slip on and cute with scrunched down socks. Goes with nearly anything! A great casual fall shoe.” – kej777

“Honestly saw these on Tik Tok and was obsessed with them. They run true to size for me (I’m and 8.5) and are super comfortable. I wore them the day after I got them for an entire day out and didn’t feel any discomfort.” – girlsrgirling

“Love these. Super comfortable and so in style. Goes with anything.” – Cathy o

“These shoes are so comfy due to the memory foam. They are so stylish and fun—a great pair of shoes to transition from summer to fall!” – Mary