These Ugly-Chic Mules Are Insanely Comfortable, According To Target Reviewers

When it comes to my sartorial tendencies, I’ve long had a propensity for what my mother likes to call “giant schmattas.” For clothing, I prefer to call it “oversized chic.” Where my shoes are concerned, “clunky” has always been the name of the game — and, with ’90s-slash-early aughts style currently in full swing, my cup hath truly runneth over.
A prime example: Target’s Rowan mule flats. I recently included this particularly appealing pair in a roundup of Target’s current footwear collection, but reviewers and TikTokers alike are lauding them so much that they definitely deserve a write-up all their own. Equal parts fashion and function, they’re noted for comfort, versatility, and undeniable similarity to much pricier styles (like this Matisse twin, this near-lookalike from Jenni Kayne, or this fur-lined Proenza pair.)
These chonky babies are perfect for the summer-to-fall transition’s erratic weather patterns. On hotter days, slip them onto bare feet and add your dress of choice — the bulkiness strikes a nice balance with something that shows a little leg. And when the temp dips a bit, throw on some socks and pair them with wide-leg pants for a look that screams Y2K.
Now let’s talk comfort. In addition to the cushy, 1.75” platform outsole, the Rowan also has a memory foam insole that promise to feel more like a slipper than a plain ol’ shoe. The soft, leather-like upper has an inside gore that moves with you and help to minimize (if not completely eradicates) the break-in period. And not-too-wide, not-too-tight width works for pretty much all foot shapes.
As for caveats, it should be noted that some reviewers recommend ordering ½ size up, especially if you’ll be wearing them with socks. A small number also commented that the upper can be a bit stiff to start — though definitely not enough to make them unwearable or even uncomfortable. But that’s an extremely small price to pay for a pair that looks like it should have another 0 tacked onto the end of its meager $34.99 cost.
If all of the above isn’t enough to convince you to add this pair to your fall lineup, read on for why others have already added the shoe to their cart — or scroll all the way down to do so for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“I hunted these down after seeing several people rave about them on Instagram and TikTok, and then I saw a girl on the train wearing them with baggy cuffed jeans, and I was obsessed. They are so comfortable, they don’t make my feet too hot, and they elevate any outfit. They’re casual but also sleek and unique. The contrast stitching is such a nice touch as well. Kudos to whoever designed these!” – vvvvvvvv
“My new go to shoe! So easy to pair with outfits” – Anony
“Obsessed with these for fall. Too hot to wear boots, but still wanting to get that fall look. They look and wear like a more expensive shoe, loving them w wide leg jeans.” – Lions
“I got these because I wanted a cute fall shoe that wouldn’t be hard to break in like Doc Martens. I love the way these look with a long skirt or cropped pant. They are very comfortable. I would size up 1/2 a size.” – Alice
“Super cute! Decently comfy and supportive considering the price. Easy to slip on and cute with scrunched down socks. Goes with nearly anything! A great casual fall shoe.” – kej777
“Honestly saw these on Tik Tok and was obsessed with them. They run true to size for me (I’m and 8.5) and are super comfortable. I wore them the day after I got them for an entire day out and didn’t feel any discomfort.” – girlsrgirling
“Love these. Super comfortable and so in style. Goes with anything.” – Cathy o
“These shoes are so comfy due to the memory foam. They are so stylish and fun—a great pair of shoes to transition from summer to fall!” – Mary