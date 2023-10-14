ShoppingShoesFall Fashionfootwear

These Ugly-Chic Mules Are Insanely Comfortable, According To Target Reviewers

These designer-lookalike slides have a memory foam insole and promise to feel more like a slipper than a plain ol’ shoe
When it comes to my sartorial tendencies, I’ve long had a propensity for what my mother likes to call “giant schmattas.” For clothing, I prefer to call it “oversized chic.” Where my shoes are concerned, “clunky” has always been the name of the game — and, with ’90s-slash-early aughts style currently in full swing, my cup hath truly runneth over.

A prime example: Target’s Rowan mule flats. I recently included this particularly appealing pair in a roundup of Target’s current footwear collection, but reviewers and TikTokers alike are lauding them so much that they definitely deserve a write-up all their own. Equal parts fashion and function, they’re noted for comfort, versatility, and undeniable similarity to much pricier styles (like this Matisse twin, this near-lookalike from Jenni Kayne, or this fur-lined Proenza pair.)

These chonky babies are perfect for the summer-to-fall transition’s erratic weather patterns. On hotter days, slip them onto bare feet and add your dress of choice — the bulkiness strikes a nice balance with something that shows a little leg. And when the temp dips a bit, throw on some socks and pair them with wide-leg pants for a look that screams Y2K.

Now let’s talk comfort. In addition to the cushy, 1.75” platform outsole, the Rowan also has a memory foam insole that promise to feel more like a slipper than a plain ol’ shoe. The soft, leather-like upper has an inside gore that moves with you and help to minimize (if not completely eradicates) the break-in period. And not-too-wide, not-too-tight width works for pretty much all foot shapes.

As for caveats, it should be noted that some reviewers recommend ordering ½ size up, especially if you’ll be wearing them with socks. A small number also commented that the upper can be a bit stiff to start — though definitely not enough to make them unwearable or even uncomfortable. But that’s an extremely small price to pay for a pair that looks like it should have another 0 tacked onto the end of its meager $34.99 cost.

If all of the above isn’t enough to convince you to add this pair to your fall lineup, read on for why others have already added the shoe to their cart — or scroll all the way down to do so for yourself.

Promising reviews:

“I hunted these down after seeing several people rave about them on Instagram and TikTok, and then I saw a girl on the train wearing them with baggy cuffed jeans, and I was obsessed. They are so comfortable, they don’t make my feet too hot, and they elevate any outfit. They’re casual but also sleek and unique. The contrast stitching is such a nice touch as well. Kudos to whoever designed these!” – vvvvvvvv

“My new go to shoe! So easy to pair with outfits” – Anony

“Obsessed with these for fall. Too hot to wear boots, but still wanting to get that fall look. They look and wear like a more expensive shoe, loving them w wide leg jeans.” – Lions

“I got these because I wanted a cute fall shoe that wouldn’t be hard to break in like Doc Martens. I love the way these look with a long skirt or cropped pant. They are very comfortable. I would size up 1/2 a size.” – Alice

“Super cute! Decently comfy and supportive considering the price. Easy to slip on and cute with scrunched down socks. Goes with nearly anything! A great casual fall shoe.” – kej777

“Honestly saw these on Tik Tok and was obsessed with them. They run true to size for me (I’m and 8.5) and are super comfortable. I wore them the day after I got them for an entire day out and didn’t feel any discomfort.” – girlsrgirling

“Love these. Super comfortable and so in style. Goes with anything.” – Cathy o

“These shoes are so comfy due to the memory foam. They are so stylish and fun—a great pair of shoes to transition from summer to fall!” – Mary

$34.99 at Target
Target
Macy slip-on mule
This adorable plastic heel easily passes for a Melissa style. The wide, single-band upper and 2-inch block heel make it both comfy and sturdy. This style is so popular, inventory is dwindling in certain colorways, but this classic black is available in a full size run and is sure to complement a variety of fall outfits.
$25.50 at Target (originally $30)
Target
Renae slide sandals
These flat slides combine a tasteful braided upper (a Bottega Veneta signature) with a contoured footbed. There are five different colors to choose from (each come in both medium and wide widths), any of which are versatile enough to be worn with pretty much any summer-into-fall outfit. (If you’re looking for a similar but more refined option, try the Carissa slide.)
$24.99 at Target
Target
Rowan platform mules
I'm honestly shocked to see such a subversively high-fashion take from Target — even close up, I'd mistake these mules for some old-school Celine. They have a 1.75” flatform outsole, memory foam insole, and clunky-chic upper that’s really calling my name right now.
$34.99 at Target
Target
Jackie ballet flats
The square toe makes this basic ballet flat a real stand-out. They have a cushioned insole, a just-right vamp (not too short, not too long), and come in so many colors you could do a different one each day of the week and then some. Nab these instead of those pricy Repettos and call it a day.
$19.99 at Target
Target
Betsy clog mules
A faux-suede Birkenstock clone at a fraction of the price, these close-toed mules have a round toe, adjustable instep strap, a comfort footbed, and come in three neutral colorways that will go with just about anything.
$29.99 at Target
Target
Pippa stretch ankle boot
Not a bad stand-in for Dries Van Noten’s classic square-toe boot, this faux-leather ankle boot has 2.75” block heel for lift, a cushioned lining, and a stretch shaft (with inside zip) for extra wearability.
$39.99 at Target

