If you have young children — or even if you are friends with someone who has young children — then odds are, you’ve heard of the Nugget. The Nugget, a couch with movable, cushioned parts, is a kid toy sensation, allowing little ones to climb, roll and play safely. It’s beloved by parents and kids alike, but it’s on the pricier side at $249, with most colors selling out instantly. There is even a pretty lucrative re-selling business for Nuggets. But there is also ... another side to the Nugget.
As a Refinery29 article explained, the love of the Nugget has eventually translated into Facebook groups full of adults dedicated to discussing the many uses of the Nugget. Some groups, called Nugget After Dark, even focus on the more adult uses of the Nugget. In other words: The Nugget kind of looks like a sex couch, and apparently some parents use it that way long after their children have gone to sleep.
Naturally, Target has a dupe for the Nugget, though the description says nothing about how, exactly, you’re supposed to use the “modular seating.” So ... feel free to get creative.