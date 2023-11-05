HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Like the requisite crisp, white button-down and little black dress, a reliable, attractive, well-fitting pair of black pants should be a staple in every wardrobe. We’re talking specifically about a silhouette that’s often referred to as “office pants.” (If you don’t visualize them immediately, a quick Google search should do the trick).
But whether you work from home or on-site; whether you’re running to the copy machine or the grocery store; whether you’re full-time, part-time, or no time at all, pulling on a pair of elevated bottoms will always elevate your look — and, if you’re anything like me, your outlook, too.
There are plenty of options to choose from (to which the aforementioned Google search will attest), but we’re obviously here to take out some of the guesswork and save you some money in the process: Target has a great, highly rated pair that will set you back a mere $30, and is a pretty decent lookalike for a few popular, and much pricier, picks (like these and these).
From popular Target house brand A New Day, these trousers have a high waist, a slim leg that hits just above the ankle, and a cut that seems destined to flatter just about any figure, with reviewers all over the size spectrum proclaiming the fit to be true. (They’re currently available in sizes 2–16.) Made from a super comfortable cotton-spandex blend, they’re a pull-on style with an interior elastic waist, but also feature a side zip and hook closure for a polished look.
Possible downsides are the lack of side pockets (which some reviewers bemoan, but others, like Ryang, “love for a slimmer look”) and their tendency to attract lint (“but like… just use a lint roller [and] it’s fine for the whole day after that”, wrote reviewer ta24), but those are small prices to pay for such an affordable, attractive, goes-with-everything pair that’s earned an overall 4.1-star rating from reviewers.
Still not convinced? Read on for even more reasons to buy:
I love this brand. Well-made and durable. Color stays true. Launders beautifully – Sandy
True to size and most worn pair of work pants. 50+ wears and still going strong. Washed and dry nicely! – BlovesTaret
Love the high waist and overall fit of these pants. Perfect for my long inseam and short torso shape. Great for tucking in shirt. Only issue is that the material collects lint/ fur very easily and is thick and warm but it is forgiving by sucking everything in. – Eharris1365
I’ve bought black slacks from everywhereeeee and these are my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE. They’re stretchy so if I’m having a bloated day then these are the way to go. The side zipper makes it so convenient and the clip is really secure. Yes they do collect lint after washing/drying… but like… just use a lint roller??? It’s fine for the whole day after that. Don’t listen to the reviews about that bc tbh, they’re just lazy lmaooo. I’ve also had mine for a while and the color does NOT fade. I don’t know what everyone else is complaining about. I’m about to order more and I’m different colors. These are the way to go if you’re on the shorter side like me too! – ta24
I really like these pants! I have thin legs but a gut so sometimes its hard to find well-fitting pants. I love these! They’re just stretchy enough and extremely comfortable! I think they’re true to size; maybe even a bit on the larger side (I know some of the comments disagree). A good pant for those of us with larger waistlines but thinner legs… – Pretty Pink Sherpa
These are fantastic pants! They fit & wear like more expensive pants. Skinny may not be the trendiest right now but these are sooooo flattering. Flattering fit is always in style! I wish they had more colors & crossing my fingers these aren’t discontinued. I’m 5’6”, in my very upper 40’s, active but definitely not the slimmest I have ever been and the 6 fit perfect. Little tight at the waist but not uncomfortable. Wore them all day & can’t wait to wear them again! – Midwest Mom