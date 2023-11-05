I love this brand. Well-made and durable. Color stays true. Launders beautifully – Sandy

True to size and most worn pair of work pants. 50+ wears and still going strong. Washed and dry nicely! – BlovesTaret

Love the high waist and overall fit of these pants. Perfect for my long inseam and short torso shape. Great for tucking in shirt. Only issue is that the material collects lint/ fur very easily and is thick and warm but it is forgiving by sucking everything in. – Eharris1365

I’ve bought black slacks from everywhereeeee and these are my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE. They’re stretchy so if I’m having a bloated day then these are the way to go. The side zipper makes it so convenient and the clip is really secure. Yes they do collect lint after washing/drying… but like… just use a lint roller??? It’s fine for the whole day after that. Don’t listen to the reviews about that bc tbh, they’re just lazy lmaooo. I’ve also had mine for a while and the color does NOT fade. I don’t know what everyone else is complaining about. I’m about to order more and I’m different colors. These are the way to go if you’re on the shorter side like me too! – ta24

I really like these pants! I have thin legs but a gut so sometimes its hard to find well-fitting pants. I love these! They’re just stretchy enough and extremely comfortable! I think they’re true to size; maybe even a bit on the larger side (I know some of the comments disagree). A good pant for those of us with larger waistlines but thinner legs… – Pretty Pink Sherpa

These are fantastic pants! They fit & wear like more expensive pants. Skinny may not be the trendiest right now but these are sooooo flattering. Flattering fit is always in style! I wish they had more colors & crossing my fingers these aren’t discontinued. I’m 5’6”, in my very upper 40’s, active but definitely not the slimmest I have ever been and the 6 fit perfect. Little tight at the waist but not uncomfortable. Wore them all day & can’t wait to wear them again! – Midwest Mom