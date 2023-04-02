Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Target Threshold Wexler chair and ottoman set from Target.

Spring has undeniably sprung and the time is ripe for enjoying the outdoors. With flowers peeking out of the ground and greenery starting to fill in, nature’s new look may prompt a little outdoor refresh of your own.

Whether you’re looking to perk up your patio, create a chill zone in your yard or liven up your deck, Target’s got you covered. We’ve rounded up our outdoor furniture picks from the big-box favorite to get your space ready for the warm weather ahead.

You’d better not delay if you see something that’s going to complement your outdoor setup — Target’s hidden gems are known to sell out fast. Plus, several of the products ahead are on sale.

Now go forth and create your oasis.