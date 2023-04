Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

A concrete-effect accent table

This super-stylish side table boasts a weather resistant construction for outdoor use and a versatile shape that can be put to many uses. Use it as an ottoman, to elevate a collection of potted plants or just let it shine on its own. One reviewer, Sndxo , points out that this table even “has adjustable feet on it to help balance it on uneven ground which came in handy for our backyard,” while reviewer AC added that they would “definitely recommend” investing in this piece.