Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Threshold Wexler chair and ottoman set from Target.
Threshold Wexler chair and ottoman set from Target.

Spring has undeniably sprung and the time is ripe for enjoying the outdoors. With flowers peeking out of the ground and greenery starting to fill in, nature’s new look may prompt a little outdoor refresh of your own.

Whether you’re looking to perk up your patio, create a chill zone in your yard or liven up your deck, Target’s got you covered. We’ve rounded up our outdoor furniture picks from the big-box favorite to get your space ready for the warm weather ahead.

You’d better not delay if you see something that’s going to complement your outdoor setup — Target’s hidden gems are known to sell out fast. Plus, several of the products ahead are on sale.

Now go forth and create your oasis.

1
Target
A design-y chair and matching ottoman
This languidly curved, modern wicker chair and matching ottoman will set you up to relaxing in style and provide an instant upgrade for your yard or patio. Rust- and weather-resistant construction assure these pieces will look fresh for years to come. Reviewer Chinagurll wrote: “[T]his chair and ottoman is soooooooo cute!!!!!!” With that many exclamation points, it’s gotta be good.
$250 at Target (originally $500)
2
Target
An oversized ceramic planter
While it’s not technically a furniture item, an oversized planter outfitted with your plant of choice brings tons of character to a space. In a mid century-inspired shape and a glossy white finish, this piece will brighten up your space and complement any decor. “Normally you’d pay hundreds for a [14-inch] large pot like this,” wrote reviewer Pam — but happily, this “excellent quality large planter” will only set you back $48.

(There’s a range of dimensions available in this style, starting at a 4-inch size for just over $6.)
$48 at Target (originally $60)
3
Target
A striped folding lounge chair in a graphic print
This sling chair folds in a snap to take you from the beach to the backyard with ease. Adjust the back setting to your lounge liking, from reclined to reading-ready upright. The sturdy metal frame and classic striped upholstery will add a graphic pop to your set-up. It’s also small-space friendly: Just pop this chair open on a sunny day and then fold it up until your next outing.
$89.99 at Target
4
Target
A braided outdoor rug
Upgrade your patio with this braided outdoor rug. Made in neutral earthy tones with a crisp white border and finished with tassel fringe on the ends, this rug will punch up any space. The durable braided construction can stand up to sneakers, picnics, weather and will thrive in just about any high-traffic area. “I bought [one] for inside our front door entry and loved it so much I bought [two] more to use in front of our sliders,” wrote MelissaJ in a review.
$64 at Target (originally $80)
5
Target
A woven accent chair for indoor or outdoor use
The sloped acacia wood frame of this accent chair has just the right shape for lounging, and sturdy woven jute upholstery offers comfortable support. No matter where you use this chair — in a living room, study or on your patio — the “beautiful, super comfortable and incredibly made” piece (in the words of reviewer ShannonS) will look right at home.
$199.99 at Target
6
Target
A set of modular accent tables
Featuring a gently curved rectangular coffee table and two smaller side tables in earthy woven wicker, this trio of nesting tables has a modern-meets-shabby chic vibe. “This table set is awesome,” wrote TechieMom in areview, adding that they “LOVE that the two accent tables fit neatly under the coffee table when not in use. They are sturdy, yet lightweight and easy to move around which is great because there are so many different ways to arrange them.”
$137.50 at Target (originally $275)
7
Target
A wooden bar cart
Upgrade your patio for happy hour with this portable wheeled cart. Easily doubling as a side table or gardening cart, this eucalyptus wood piece is truly handy. Featuring a bevy of slots for bottles, two tiers and a detachable tray atop four wheels, it’s hard to think of a more useful piece of furniture. Whether you’re entertaining, gardening or just decorating, this versatile cart is a smart buy.
$142.50 at Target (originally $285)
8
Target
A concrete-effect accent table
This super-stylish side table boasts a weather resistant construction for outdoor use and a versatile shape that can be put to many uses. Use it as an ottoman, to elevate a collection of potted plants or just let it shine on its own. One reviewer, Sndxo, points out that this table even “has adjustable feet on it to help balance it on uneven ground which came in handy for our backyard,” while reviewer AC added that they would “definitely recommend” investing in this piece.
$70 at Target (originally $100)
