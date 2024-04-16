“These chairs are SO comfy! We’ve had them for 3 years now and the cushions clean up great with a fabric cleaner. They are so comfortable and look great. Very pleased with the purchase!” — Minnesota

“Great chairs! Seat is deep and wide. Cushions are thick and comfortable. Frame is sturdy. Overall I’m impressed with the quality. Husband loves them so they’re a winner!” — JCHAMP

“I have these chairs and the matching love seat! bought them in the spring time last year and they’re the most artsy and unique pieces of furniture, outdoor or otherwise. They’re so cool looking as indoor furniture! We’ve laughed about how many nights I get so comfy that I fall asleep in this chair! grab them now―especially since they’re on sale!! I’m trying to figure out where I could put another set in my apartment.” — Belle

“We placed these two chairs on our patio and we couldn’t be happier! I didn’t want rocking chairs because I like to lift my feet off the ground so I tend to tuck them under and sit on them. Therefore, I wanted a wide, deep lounge chair. And these were exactly what I needed! We spent all weekend out on the patio and now I want some more for the backyard!” — sglascoe24