Reviewers Say This Under-$30 Bra Feels Like "Having Nothing On"

Regardless of your bust size, you probably know that not all bralettes are created equal. Weird seams, limited sizing, flimsy straps, oddly shaped cups — there are a plethora of reasons these seemingly comfortable alternatives to classic underwire options don’t live up to the hype. But recently, I found an option that both I, and — shockingly — tons of other shoppers seem to agree on: the Parade Re:Play triangle wireless bralette from, of all places, Target.
Parade’s collaboration with Target is new, but the company has been around since 2019, making undergarments and apparel that are both size-inclusive and sustainable.
Available in three colors and five sizes, the Re:Play Bralette is made from Parade’s signature ultra-soft and certified-recycled yarn. It has wide straps that are both transformable and adjustable, a light-yet-supportive band with an extra hook and eye closure, and cups designed to prevent the underboob and slippage that can happen to the best of us (regardless of size).
In short, it’s not just a perfect around-the-house bra — it may just be a perfect all-the-time bra, based on the 4.7-star rating it’s earned across over 1,600 reviews. Check out some of the accolades from Target customers ahead, or just scroll down to snag one of these unmentionables for yourself.
“This is the most comfortable bra I’ve put on in a long time. I saw some reviews say the cups sit too far apart, but that is what I need and is usually difficult to find. The band is very comfortable and the fabric is buttery soft. I love that the straps can be criss crossed for racerback tops. I’m typically a 36DD and the XL fit great.” — theokitty1
“Best bra ever. I hate underwire bras but bralettes never give enough support or coverage. This bra holds a good shape on your boobs so they look round and nice but they don’t fall out when you bend over or anything, they feel so secure. But also secure without being tight. Like genuinely feels like i have nothing on. I got an XL and it’s perfectly true to size. love” — Allie
“I am SO glad I tried these. I do not even feel like I’m wearing a bra and they are super secure! I love them.” — Jess