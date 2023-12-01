The Party-Ready Sparkly Top That Reviewers Call 'Comfy'

Target A short-sleeve top from Target adorned with paillettes

I recently came across a photo of myself in college, stepping out for the evening in a decidedly fabulous dress: Tight, short, with a black sequin body and long, rainbow sequin sleeves. I’d snagged it at a thrift store in Chicago, and, at the time, it seemed to epitomize my sense of self — powerful, energized, and, well, fabulous!

These days, even when I’m stepping out for the evening, my wardrobe tends to reside firmly in the realm of “staid and subdued.” Maybe it’s a sign of maturity? Maybe it’s because, since becoming a mom, I’ve pivoted towards more practical attire? But the thing is, I do still feel fabulous — and being reminded of that dress not only made me pine for the shininess of youth, but also realize that my wardrobe is in desperate need of some flash.

Advertisement

I started by trolling the web for inspiration and buying options and inspiration — and regarding the former, my initial searches did not disappoint: Tom Ford, Oséree, and this amazing vintage Prada are just a few of my favorite finds. But as for hitting that “Buy Now” button, I needed something a bit less… daring.

Leave it to Target to come through in the clutch:

The retailer’s short sleeve paillettes top from house brand A New Day really hits the mark, both for flash and affordability. Available in both black and pastel pink, it has short sleeves, a soft and stretchy fabric base, is covered in big, bright, spangly paillettes (read: enormous sequins) that make me feel like a walking disco ball — which is exactly what I was going for. And it’s just $28, which is also very much what I was going for (and why I bought both colorways).

While it only has a 3.6-star rating, we’re taken with its style — and the reviewer who did have positive feedback calling it “beautiful,” “flashy,” expensive-looking and even “comfy.” The main issues seem to be a loss of sequins over time, so we’d advise handling this item with care if you do purchase it.

Advertisement