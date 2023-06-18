Reviewers Love This Runway-Inspired Dress That's Only $20 At Target

Target A New Day plisse midi dress from Target

Fashion-minded folks know that plissé is one of the chicest and most easily wearable fabrics — and, thanks to Target, it’s now also one of the most affordable. Plissé, which is a woven material that features tightly gathered pleats, can be anywhere from a light- to midweight fabric with a malleable stripe-y and accordion-like handfeel. It’s the fabric fold technique that became a signature of the late Japanese designer Issey Miyake and is now a staple at sophisticated retailers and avant-garde fashion brands.

Despite its designer pedigree, plissé only looks high-end — in fact, Target sells a reviewer-adored plisse midi dress for only $20. It’s so affordable, you could get it in all three colors of black, purple, and brown and it would still be way less than $100. The dress is available in size XS–4X, and its flowy and non-constricting silhouette allows wearers to slip it on easily. The high halter neckline and the backside slit make the whole thing feel a bit dressier, too.

The midi, which currently boasts a 4.7-star rating and 79 reviews, is highly regarded for its style, comfort, and value. “This dress is perfect! I have the purple color [and] it’s so bright and pretty, hugs your body just enough while still being loose. New favorite,” wrote reviewer Huntiebuns. The high neckline also allows some wearers to forgo a bra: “I am 5’ 10” and 210 [pounds] and I love the [flowy-ness] of the dress and wished it came in more colors. Love going bra-less in this for summer,” reviewer Cassidy wrote of her confidence in this dress. Reviewer Melig93 echoed this sentiment: “This dress is everything! It’s hugs my curves perfectly and the material gives a smoothing effect. I don’t know what it is about it that just makes my body look good,” the reviewer wrote. “I’ve been stepping out of my comfort zone this summer and this dress has helped me be more confident.”

