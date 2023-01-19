ShoppingStyletarget

This Stylish Size-Inclusive Clothing Brand Is Available At Target

Rebdolls, founded by a former plus-size model, is available at Target in sizes up to 5X.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63c98976e4b01a436385576d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frebdolls-women-s-plus-size-wide-collar-belted-coat%2F-%2FA-88324857%3Fpreselect%3D88324877" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wide-collar belted coat," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c98976e4b01a436385576d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63c98976e4b01a436385576d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frebdolls-women-s-plus-size-wide-collar-belted-coat%2F-%2FA-88324857%3Fpreselect%3D88324877" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">wide-collar belted coat,</a><a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63c98976e4b01a436385576d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frebdolls-women-s-plus-size-ribbed-knit-cardigan%2F-%2FA-88368594" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ribbed-knit cardigan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c98976e4b01a436385576d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63c98976e4b01a436385576d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frebdolls-women-s-plus-size-ribbed-knit-cardigan%2F-%2FA-88368594" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ribbed-knit cardigan</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63c98976e4b01a436385576d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frebdolls-women-s-plus-size-ribbed-belted-maxi-bodycon-sweater-dress%2F-%2FA-88260656" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="belted maxi sweater dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c98976e4b01a436385576d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63c98976e4b01a436385576d&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frebdolls-women-s-plus-size-ribbed-belted-maxi-bodycon-sweater-dress%2F-%2FA-88260656" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">belted maxi sweater dress</a>
Target
A wide-collar belted coat,ribbed-knit cardigan and belted maxi sweater dress

In case you needed another reason to add new clothes to your closet, there’s a new inclusive clothing brand on the block at Target that you should know about. Rebdolls is a mid-size and plus-size clothing brand that makes affordable and eye-catching garments in a variety of styles, colors and prints.

The brand, which uses the slogan #sexyforall, was founded in 2014 by former model Grisel Paula, who wanted to see more fashionable clothing available in plus sizes. Rebdolls recently released its size-inclusive wares on Target’s website, including outerwear, dresses, skirts, cardigans and more (all up to size 5X), just in time to get you through the rest of winter.

Below, we rounded up some of the cutest options to add to your cart immediately, but you can shop everything at Target.com. You’d better act fast — some sizes are already sold out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Shop Rebdolls at Target
1
Target
A belted maxi sweater dress
Stay cozy and chic in this stretchy ribbed sweater dress, which features a maxi length and a self-tie waist belt. It comes in sizes M-5X.
$69.90 at Target
2
Target
A snap-closure puffer jacket
This vibrant, medium-weight puffer jacket has a front-snap closure, pockets and an interior lining to keep you cold during chilly season. It comes in sizes M-4X.
$79.90 at Target
3
Target
A wide-collar belted coat
Available in brown and blue, this midi coat is as stylish as it is warm. It's made of soft brushed fleece and features a wrap front and self-tie waist belt. It comes in sizes M-5X.
$149.90 at Target
4
Target
A sherpa belted teddy coat
If you're looking to incorporate more pink into your wardrobe this winter, this teddy coat is the outerwear accessory to add. It has a midi length, front-button closure and self-tie waist belt. It comes in sizes M-4X.
$189.90 at Target
5
Target
A pair of knit joggers
Whether you're lounging around your home or in need of some comfy work-from-home attire, these stretchy knit joggers are always a great option. They have an elastic waistband and front pockets to store your phone or earbuds. They come in blue and pink and in sizes M-5X.
$49.90 at Target
6
Target
A ribbed knit cardigan
On days when your favorite sweatshirt is in the dirty laundry, throw on this rib-knit cardigan. It has a v-neck design and button-front closure for easy wear. It comes in sizes M-5X.
$44.90 at Target
