This Stylish Size-Inclusive Clothing Brand Is Available At Target

In case you needed another reason to add new clothes to your closet, there’s a new inclusive clothing brand on the block at Target that you should know about. Rebdolls is a mid-size and plus-size clothing brand that makes affordable and eye-catching garments in a variety of styles, colors and prints.

The brand, which uses the slogan #sexyforall, was founded in 2014 by former model Grisel Paula, who wanted to see more fashionable clothing available in plus sizes. Rebdolls recently released its size-inclusive wares on Target’s website, including outerwear, dresses, skirts, cardigans and more (all up to size 5X), just in time to get you through the rest of winter.

Below, we rounded up some of the cutest options to add to your cart immediately, but you can shop everything at Target.com. You’d better act fast — some sizes are already sold out.

