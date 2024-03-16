ShoppingTech

We Found Some Affordable And Highly-Rated Portable Chargers At Target

Say goodbye to low battery warnings with these portable power banks.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Portable chargers from Duracell and Heyday
Target
Portable chargers from Duracell and Heyday

Having a dead phone with no charge while you’re out and about can be super inconvenient, especially if you’re using your phone to navigate, call an Uber or tell your significant other where to pick you up at the airport.

Thankfully, portable chargers exist, and they’re relatively inexpensive and compact so it’s easy to have a backup battery on hand when the need arises. Target has several options from popular battery and electronics brands, plus batteries from their in-house tech brand. We’ve rounded up some top-rated options below.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A popular option from iWalk
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

With a perfect, this longtime reader-favorite portable charger a surefire bet. The 4500-mAh device is beloved for its tiny size and pass-through functionality that enables you to power your device and the charger simultaneously.

Promising review: “The size is so much more convenient to carry for traveling. I found that I rarely used the bigger battery I lugged on trips since there are more places to charge things these days and usually the overnight in the hotel was enough.” — Jennifer
$35.99 at Target
2
Target
A slim and stylish option from Samsung
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

This 10,000-mAh portable charger has two USB-C ports and comes with a 9-inch USB-C cable.

Promising review: “This power bank is fantastic! I used this on a recent plane travel and it did really great. It has two USBC ports, so it is a little limited, but great for a couple phones. It took my phone from 20% to 80% within an hour, so very happy with the charge rate.” — Worldwide843
$34.99 at Target
3
This groovy pastel marble charger with a USB cable
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

From Target’s heyday brand, which is known for its “not-so-basic tech accessories,” this colorful power bank has enough juice to charge multiple devices (or charge the same device multiple times). It comes in a fun pastel marble pattern as well as classic black and gold. A button and flashing lights at the bottom let you check how much charge the battery has left.

Promising review: “I love this power bank. It is not too heavy. And not too small. It is perfect to carry in your purse or backpack.” — Tiffany
$24.99 at Target
4
This MagSafe power bank with a built-in kickstand
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

If you’re the type of person to forget a cable (or simply don’t want to deal with them anymore), this magnetic power bank from Duracell is for you. It magnetically attaches to your phone to charge it, and it even has a kickstand so you can watch videos and make video calls hands-free. It promises a 100% charge in under three hours and is said to have safety features that prevent overcharging and overheating.

Promising review: “Great way to have the power i need for day. SLeek style . Love that it is magsafe too. Getting some for Holiday gifts.” — Penny who does
$34.99 at Target
5
This compact charger available in a rainbow of colors
Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Last but not least, this heyday charger is an affordable under-$10 option that gets the job done. It comes in a variety of colors, from classic white and black to more whimsical teal and gold to suit your personal aesthetic.

Promising review: “I'm going on a trip and needed a new portable charger but I didn't want to spend $30+ on one. This works well for the price and I love that it isn't super big. I would definitely recommend this to someone who is just looking for a cheap charger. I just wish it had the plug for new iphone chargers.” — Mia
$9.99 at Target
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING