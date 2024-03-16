We Found Some Affordable And Highly-Rated Portable Chargers At Target

Target

A slim and stylish option from Samsung

Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars



This 10,000-mAh portable charger has two USB-C ports and comes with a 9-inch USB-C cable.



Promising review: “This power bank is fantastic! I used this on a recent plane travel and it did really great. It has two USBC ports, so it is a little limited, but great for a couple phones. It took my phone from 20% to 80% within an hour, so very happy with the charge rate.” — Worldwide843