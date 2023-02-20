Target’s Presidents Day Deals Are Worth A Click (Or Several)

ShoppingtargetsalesPresidents Day

KitchenAid <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkitchenaid-professional-5qt-stand-mixer-kv25g0x%2F-%2FA-15840495%3Fpreselect%3D53676345%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stand mixer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkitchenaid-professional-5qt-stand-mixer-kv25g0x%2F-%2FA-15840495%3Fpreselect%3D53676345%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">stand mixer</a>, Threshold <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frialto-woven-barrel-back-chair-with-cushion-threshold-8482-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-83268977%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="accent chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Frialto-woven-barrel-back-chair-with-cushion-threshold-8482-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-83268977%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">accent chair</a>, Shade & Shore footbed <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-neida-eva-two-band-slide-sandals-shade-shore%2F-%2FA-85285926%3Fpreselect%3D83249809" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sandals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-neida-eva-two-band-slide-sandals-shade-shore%2F-%2FA-85285926%3Fpreselect%3D83249809" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sandals</a>, and Apple <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-pro-true-wireless-bluetooth-headphones-2nd-generation%2F-%2FA-85978612" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="AirPods Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=63f2f00fe4b0e2590d3e3e63&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-pro-true-wireless-bluetooth-headphones-2nd-generation%2F-%2FA-85978612" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">AirPods Pro</a>
Target
KitchenAid stand mixer, Threshold accent chair, Shade & Shore footbed sandals, and Apple AirPods Pro

When sale season rolls around, Target never fails to deliver on excellent deals — and this Presidents Day is no exception. The holiday, which is often marked by competitive discounts on mattresses and bedding, has brought a slew of savings to Target that we eagerly cherry-picked and rounded up for you here.

The red-dot boutique is known for a variety of goods, from elevated home decor and trendy footwear to household-name tech accessories and essential kitchen appliances — and all of these categories enjoyed price cuts to mark Presidents Day. Ahead, see 14 of our favorite buys from the long-weekend sale.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
An ornate high-pile rug for 20% off
Right now, you can get a minimum of 20% off a slew of stylish rugs and runners like this colorful Persian-style welcome mat from Target’s boho-inspired Opalhouse brand. It’s available in sizes 2’ x 3’ to 7’ x 10’.
5’ x 7’: $80 at Target (originally $100)
2
Target
A splurge-worthy KitchenAid stand mixer for 38% off
According to reviewers, KitchenAid’s classic stand mixer is one of those culinary investments that’s simply worth the cost. (FYI: It has a 4.7-star rating and over 7,000 reviews.) “If you’re on the fence about getting a KitchenAid mixer, just do it. It’s worth it,” wrote Fringbird in a review. “I just baked 20 pizzas using about 3 kilos of dough… [F]or serious home use or a small home based baking business, this model is just fine and is plenty powerful.” Lucky for you, this believe-the-hype appliance is currently 38% off. This sale is on the “bowl-lift” model, featuring a head that raises up with the help of a lever (as opposed to tilting back like some other models). It comes with a five-quart stainless steel that has 67 touchpoints around the interior for optimal mixing every time.
$279.99 at Target (originally $449.99)
3
Target
A rattan basket with rounded handles for 30% off
The retailer is known for chic storage baskets, and this one from Threshold (Studio McGee’s exclusive Target brand) is one of many stylish woven catchalls that you can snag on sale right now. “If you appreciate the art of basket weaving this is for you,” wrote JGonzalez in a review. It measures a little over one foot high.
$42 at Target (originally $60)
4
Target
A quirky tripod lamp for 10% off
With a light oak-colored wood finish and a classic drum shade, this spindly-legged lamp has a wabi-sabi elegance that will brighten any corner of your home.
$90+ at Target (originally $100+)
5
Target
Apple’s AirPods Pro for 20% off
Apple’s AirProds Pro require little introduction. Thanks to the brand’s proprietary H2 chip, these second-generation AirPods feature improved noise cancellation and impressive three-dimensional sound and battery life. They also come with silicone tips in four different sizes for a customizable fit. (If you’re already covered in the earbuds department, you can also find noise-cancelling Beats Studio3 headphones for 43% off and Bose’s QuietComfort 45 model for 15% off.)
$199.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
6
Target
Tuft & Needle’s signature mattress for 20% off
It wouldn’t be President’s Day without some deep discounts on mattresses, and Target has a number of brands like Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Serta and Casper at up to 20% off. Tuft & Needle’s signature mattress is made from the brand’s adaptive, open-cell foam that conforms to the body without losing too much springiness and offers more air circulation than traditional memory foam. It’s available in sizes twin through California king.
Queen: $519.20 at Target (originally $649)
7
Target
A countertop food processor for 20% off
Having a sturdy little food processor on hand is a must — and this affordable option from Hamilton Beach is a clear reviewer favorite, with a 4.5-star rating across 184 reviews.
$19.99 at Target (originally $24.99)
8
Target
A faux-fur blanket for 30% off
A faux-fur throw blanket has quietly become a must-have home accent piece in recent years, so you’d better not pass up this under-$20 option that possesses that sought-after mix of cozy and elegant. “New favorite blanket!” wrote hypervmp in a review. “We fight over it, it's so nice.”
$17.50 at Target (originally $25)
9
Target
A reliable no-frills printer for under $60
If you’ve been considering finally getting a printer for your home office, this incredibly affordable option from Epson might be just the ticket. With a 2.4" color display and seamless compatibility with your smartphone or tablet across Android and iOS, the device promises to print documents and photos with minimal hassle.
$59.99 at Target (originally $114.99)
10
Target
A cult-favorite lash primer and mascara set for 30% off
Yesterday was National Lash Day, and a number of retailers surprised beauty enthusiasts with markdowns on some crowd-pleasing mascaras. We spotted this discounted bundle featuring Tarte’s beloved primer, which is infused with plant-based conditioners that coat lashes to create a lengthened base for mascara application. The set comes with a mini-tube of the brand’s crowd-favorite Lights, Camera, lashes 4-in-1 mascara.
$17.50 at Target (originally $25)
11
Target
A stylish accent chair for 30% off
Come sale season, you can find me making a beeline for Target’s furniture section in search of elevated finds from the retailer’s Threshold collection — and President’s Day did not disappoint. Pieces like this cushy rattan accent chair are prime examples of the relaxed-but-elegant vibe that the brand is known for.
$196 at Target (originally $280)
12
Target
A lumbar pillow made from French linen for 20% off
Bedding is another category you should never sleep on during a Target sale. (You can look forward to actually sleeping on it once your purchase has arrived.) There are a slew of buy one, get one free bedding deals going on right now — in addition to price cuts on pieces like this boutique-feeling lumbar pillow. It’s made from Oeko-Tex certified linen sourced from Normandy, France.
$47.20 at Target (originally $59)
13
Target
A versatile travel-friendly daypack for 15% off
This versatile 25-liter backpack boasts a roomy interior capacity and a sleek design that has travelers, commuters and outdoorsy types alike singing its praises. “This bag is great! I cycle to work and it fits everything I need and more! I keep a 17” laptop, lunch, clothes, etc. in it and I don’t feel like I’m about to go extreme camping when I wear it,” wrote reviewer Grace. A reviewer named Becca, on the other hand, was “pleasantly surprised” after taking the knapsack hiking on “rugged terrain” for over five hours: “The straps were well ventilated and comfortable!”
$29.74 at Target (originally $34.99)
14
Target
An eternally-cool foam footbed sandal for 20% off
While Target’s take on the ultra-popular EVA foam Birkenstock was already a steal at $10, the price just got knocked down even further, making this purchase a no-brainer. (It’s never too early to start preparing for summer.) At these prices, it should come as no surprise that colors and sizes are beginning to dwindle, but essential shades like olive green (pictured) and optic white are still in plentiful supply.
​​$8 at Target (originally $10)
