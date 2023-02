Target’s Presidents Day Deals Are Worth A Click (Or Several)

A splurge-worthy KitchenAid stand mixer for 38% off

According to reviewers, KitchenAid’s classic stand mixer is one of those culinary investments that’s simply worth the cost. (FYI: It has a 4.7-star rating and over 7,000 reviews.) “If you’re on the fence about getting a KitchenAid mixer, just do it. It’s worth it,” wrote Fringbird in a review. “I just baked 20 pizzas using about 3 kilos of dough… [F]or serious home use or a small home based baking business, this model is just fine and is plenty powerful.” Lucky for you, this believe-the-hype appliance is currently 38% off. This sale is on the “bowl-lift” model, featuring a head that raises up with the help of a lever (as opposed to tilting back like some other models). It comes with a five-quart stainless steel that has 67 touchpoints around the interior for optimal mixing every time.