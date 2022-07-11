KitchenAid professional 5-quart stand mixer (38% off)

Sure, there are multiple KitchenAid mixers on the market, but this one is preferred by professionals because of its bowl-lift style. This design features a stationary head and uses a lever to raise and lower the bowl for mixing or adding all of your ingredients. This mixer has 67 touch points around the bowl to thoroughly combine ingredients, plus 10 speeds for whipping cream, kneading dough, mixing cake batter and pretty much anything else your recipe calls for.