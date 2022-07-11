Shopping

The Best Target Deals To Shop On Prime Day 2022

Through July 13, save up to $70 on Apple products and up to 40% off kitchen appliances as a part of Target's Prime Day-alternative “Deal Days” sale.

Today's your chance to get huge deals on items like <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetdealsprime-kristenadaway-070922-62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-true-wireless-bluetooth-headphones-2nd-generation-with-charging-case%2F-%2FA-54191097" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetdealsprime-kristenadaway-070922-62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-true-wireless-bluetooth-headphones-2nd-generation-with-charging-case%2F-%2FA-54191097" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods</a>, the <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetdealsprime-kristenadaway-070922-62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkitchenaid-professional-5qt-stand-mixer-kv25g0x%2F-%2FA-15840495" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="KitchenAid professional 5-quart stand mixer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetdealsprime-kristenadaway-070922-62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fkitchenaid-professional-5qt-stand-mixer-kv25g0x%2F-%2FA-15840495" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">KitchenAid professional 5-quart stand mixer</a> and the <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetdealsprime-kristenadaway-070922-62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdyson-ball-animal-origin%2F-%2FA-85269280" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dyson Ball Animal Origin vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetdealsprime-kristenadaway-070922-62ca4114e4b06e3d9bb61f7e&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdyson-ball-animal-origin%2F-%2FA-85269280" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dyson Ball Animal Origin vacuum</a>.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

While Amazon’s Prime Day sale technically starts Tuesday, July 12, many other stores and brands are offering their own special sales to compete — and of course, we’ve got our eye on Target. Starting today (beating Amazon by one single day) is Target’s Deal Days event, which goes through July 13. This is your chance to get huge discounts across every category, including beauty, kitchen appliances, clothing, electronics and more.

From AirPod Pros getting a heavy discount at $175 to a small space-friendly Keurig coffee maker at $60, Target has you covered on stocking your home with must-have items. Below, we rounded up some of the best deals from Target’s Deal Days – but you can browse the full spread of deals here.

Apple AirPods (23% off)
These smart-sensing earbuds automatically detect when you place them in your ears and pause when you take them out, providing you with a seamless listening experience. Enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharged with the compact charging case.
$99.99 at Target (originally $129.99)
Apple AirPods Pro (30% off)
These sweat-resistant and Siri-responsive earbuds offer active noise cancellation to smartly detect and block outside noise while enjoying your favorite tunes. You can also say “goodbye” to hard plastic pushed up against your ears thanks to the tapered silicone tips that come in three different sizes for a comfortable and customizable fit.
$174.99 at Target (originally $249.99)
KitchenAid professional 5-quart stand mixer (38% off)
Sure, there are multiple KitchenAid mixers on the market, but this one is preferred by professionals because of its bowl-lift style. This design features a stationary head and uses a lever to raise and lower the bowl for mixing or adding all of your ingredients. This mixer has 67 touch points around the bowl to thoroughly combine ingredients, plus 10 speeds for whipping cream, kneading dough, mixing cake batter and pretty much anything else your recipe calls for.
$279.99 at Target (originally $449.99)
Ninja Kitchen System blender (25% off)
The sky's the limit with this 7-speed blender system. It has five automatic programming functions: puree, extract, smoothie, frozen and mix/dough, so you can make almost anything with it. The powerful blades slice through fruits, veggies and other frozen ingredients to deliver refreshing smoothies and shakes.
$149.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
Bowflex T7 treadmill (50% off)
If you're planning out your home gym or want a piece of fitness equipment that everyone will be jealous of, this powerful treadmill is exactly what you need. Via the built-in touchscreen, you can get personalized coaching and stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video while getting your steps in.
$849.50 at Target (originally $1,699)
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones (25% off)
Get up to 40 hours of listening time with these wireless headphones that also have a built-in microphone. You can take calls, control your music and use Siri all thanks to the on-ear controls.
$149.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
Instant Pot 9-in-1 pressure cooker bundle (46% off)
This pressure cooker can do it all — in addition to pressure cooking, that is — ranging from functioning as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and steamer.
$69.99 at Target (originally $129.99)
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker (40% off)
Get your day started with a fresh up of coffee from this one-button Keurig machine. It's compact, making it small-space friendly, and can brew any single serving between 6-12 ounces.
$59.99 at Target (originally $99.99)
Philips Sonicare 4100 electric toothbrush (40% off)
Upgrade your daily dental routine with this rechargeable electric toothbrush. It removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and even has a pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums from excessive brushing.
$29.99 at Target (originally $49.99)
Theragun mini massager (20% off)
Take this mini massage device on the go thanks to its small size. But don't let the size fool you — it packs a ton of power to provide targeted relief to sore muscles.
$159.99 at Target (originally $199.99)
PowerXL vortex air fryer (53% off)
An air fryer is an essential item in any kitchen and this one has six uses: air fryer, dehydrator, pizza oven, baking oven, roaster and reheat. It even comes with 10 pre-set food functions, including french fries, steak, fish, shrimp, pizza and chicken.
$69.99 at Target (originally $149.99)
Vizio D-Series 40-inch smart TV (20% off)
Whether you're already searching for holiday gifts or ready to replace your own TV you've had for over a decade, this smart TV is a necessary upgrade. It delivers HD visuals and lets you stream Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, HBO Max, Discovery+ and more.
$199.99 at Target (originally $249)
Acer 11.6-inch Chromebook (50% off)
Back-to-school season is approaching, and what better way to start the near year off right than with a new laptop? This Chromebook has a built-in microphone and a battery life of 10 hours to make it through classes or work all day.
$89.99 at Target (originally $179.99)
Graco TriRide 3-in-1 convertible car seat (20% off)
This car seat grows with your child, as it has a 6-position recline and 10-position adjustable headrest. Use it front-facing, rear-facing and as a highback booster. It also comes with two cup holders.
$151.99 at Target (originally $189.99)
Apple TV 4K (33% off)
The Apple TV offers a ton of cool features like 4K high frame rate, a Siri remote, rich and full sound. You can stream Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and more, plus Apple Music and Apple Fitness+.
$119.99 at Target (originally $179.99)
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches (25% off)
Wave goodbye to annoying acne flareups with Hero Cosmetics' Mighty Patch. These tiny pimple patches contain medical-grade hydrocolloid that absorbs gunk from your pesky pimples without you having to do any additional work. They even have a translucent matte finish so they aren't super noticeable.
$6.74 at Target (originally $8.99)
Hot Tools Pro Signature one-step volumizer and hair dryer (30% off)
Hot Tools' take on the ever-popular hair dryer brush is this one-step tool that adds volume while styling and drying your hair, helping you achieve a salon-quality blowout with a single item (and in much less time). It has a detachable head design for easy storage and multiple heat settings so you can fully customize your styling.
$48.99 at Target (originally $69.99)
Dyson Ball Animal Origin vacuum (21% off)
Is your dog infamous for leaving a trail of hair wherever they go? Well, this vacuum is specifically designed to clean up pet hair, allergens and dirt. It works on all floor types, and even comes with a hose and wand to clean your ceilings.
$299.99 at Target (originally $379.99)
A wood executive desk designed by Studio McGee (40% off)
Your work from home setup deserves an upgrade and this woven wood paneled desk is begging for a spot in your space. Designed by Shea McGee, the designer and stylist behind the brand Studio McGee, this stylish desk has built-in drawers and cupboards so you can store all of your folders, notebooks, pens and important documents.
$240 at Target (originally $400)
A pair of men's flat-front shorts (50% off)
Sttock up on summer basics like these men's shorts that feature a 9-inch inseam. They come in multiple colors, including khaki, dark green, purple, gray, blue and coral pink. Sizes range from 28 to 42, and include men's big sizes up to 60.
$9.99 at Target (originally $19.99)
A pair of women's mid-rise shorts (50% off)
Whether you're in need of some new activewear or just shorts for lounging around your house, this pair is sure to give you all the comfort. They're moisture-wicking and offer a UPF50+ rating. Get them in a variety of colors, including black, brown, purple, teal blue, cobalt blue and olive green. Sizes range from XS to 4X.
$7 at Target (originally $14)
A pair of colorful women's platform sandals (50% off)
With a comfy contoured footbed and an open-toe design, these platform sandals will instantly become your new favorite summer shoes. They come in a pink and yellow combo, black, green, blue and tan; in sizes 6-11.
$14.99 at Target (originally $29.99)
A pair of geometric brass earrings (50% off)
Add this pair of statement earrings to any outfit to elevate your look. Made of nickel-free metal and brass, these flat geometric earrings feature a textured gold finish.
$3.99 at Target (originally $7.99)
A Universal Thread backpack (50% off)
Whether you use it as a work bag or a casual tote, this durable backpack comes with tons of space to store all of your belongings. It features a double top handle and shoulder straps to carry in your hand or on your back; along with an interior laptop pocket, phone pocket and zip pocket. It comes in green, brown, yellow, black and white stripes, navy and blue floral.
$17.50 at Target (originally $35)
20 Things From Target That’ll Make Your Daily Life A Little More Efficient

