HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to clothing, I’ve recently found myself favoring ease of wear over the more elaborate and restrictive pieces of fashion that were on rotation in my twenties. Lucky for me (and all of us really), the designing savants at Target have found a way to meet us cozy fit-seekers at the perfect halfway point between comfort and sleek style. I present to you: the office sweatpant.