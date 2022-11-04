Shopping
Target’s Viral 'Office Sweatpants' Are Back In Stock

These cropped high-rise pull-on pants for women look just like slacks, but feel like pajamas.

Target's office sweatpants come in <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-slim-straight-fit-ankle-pull-on-pants-a-new-day-black-pinstriped%2F-%2FA-85665309" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="black pinstripe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-slim-straight-fit-ankle-pull-on-pants-a-new-day-black-pinstriped%2F-%2FA-85665309" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">black pinstripe</a>, a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-slim-straight-fit-ankle-pull-on-pants-a-new-day-gray%2F-%2FA-87833490" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="light gray glen plaid" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-slim-straight-fit-ankle-pull-on-pants-a-new-day-gray%2F-%2FA-87833490" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">light gray glen plaid</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-slim-straight-fit-ankle-pull-on-pants-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-87833489" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="solid colors" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-slim-straight-fit-ankle-pull-on-pants-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-87833489" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">solid colors</a> and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-slim-straight-fit-ankle-pull-on-pants-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-87833489" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="heather gray glen plaid" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=-63628a53e4b046b39ca3cb95&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-high-rise-slim-straight-fit-ankle-pull-on-pants-a-new-day%2F-%2FA-87833489" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">heather gray glen plaid</a>.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to clothing, I’ve recently found myself favoring ease of wear over the more elaborate and restrictive pieces of fashion that were on rotation in my twenties. Lucky for me (and all of us really), the designing savants at Target have found a way to meet us cozy fit-seekers at the perfect halfway point between comfort and sleek style. I present to you: the office sweatpant.

Office sweatpants in heather gray with a glen plaid print.
Heather gray print: $25 at Target

These trousers-in-disguise appear as a pair of everyday office slacks with an ankle-skimming cropped hemline, a flattering high waist and straight-legged fit. In reality, they are pull-over pants with an elasticized waist, soft stretch fabric and the undeniable feel of sweats. And, at $25 a pop, what could possibly deter you?

Made by Target’s house brand A New Day, the pants are actually an updated version of their office sweatpants that previously went viral and sold out, according to a TikTok posted by user Jacquelyn Fricke. This newer style, which comes available in four prints and four solids with pintuck pleats, now has jetted pockets and no drawstring, which means you can tuck in your cute blouse without giving your wardrobe secret away.

@theshoppingbestie

Do you think they updated them because of US selling them out?! #officesweatpants #targetfinds #targetfashion #officeclothes #professional #comfyclothes

♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

Many reviewers have fallen fast for this modern take on professional wear not only for their comfort, but also for all their versatility and styling potential.

“They’re the most comfortable pants I may own for work,” said one reviewer named HeidiSusie, while another named Bri claimed they are perfect for wearing at her job as teacher. “I’ve been looking for these pants my whole life. Authentic dress pants that are extremely comfortable,” wrote reviewer Put Together. “I love the length, I’m 5′5”.

Several shoppers on TikTok who saw the pants go viral were curious about how to style them for a professional setting. Fricke had a few ideas in one of her posts.

One of her favorite pairings is wearing a tucked-in and tight-fitting shirt or a thin, close fitting turtleneck. And, for those more chilly days, she recommends wearing an oversized knit sweater, slightly tucked in the front, or even just a plain T-shirt with an open cardigan layered on top.

Target offers more inclusive sizing options, with pant available in sizes XS-4X. The overall consensus, according to reviews, is that these run a little big, so if you’re in between sizes, it’s best to scale down.

Availability in each of these prints and colors is dwindling as we speak, so if you’re after the comfort that only a pair of cozy sweatpants can provide, choose from any of the options above and stroll into the office feeling like you’re actually heading to the couch.

