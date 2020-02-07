HuffPost Finds

Target’s Having A Furniture Sale You Don't Want To Miss Out On

Target lovers, if you've been waiting to update the furniture around your house, now's your chance.

It's not everyday that Target has sales on already marked down furniture.
Spring cleaning’s only a couple of months away and it might be time to get ahead early and go out with with the old and in with the new early. After all, we all have an old ottoman or a wobbly bookcase that we’ve been meaning to get rid of.

But with furniture sales coming and going, it’s easy to miss out on the one you really wanted to shop.

Luckily, we spotted a sale happening over the weekend at one of HuffPost readers’ favorite brands that you might not have noticed unless you scroll down on the site’s homepage.

Until Feb. 9, Target’s having a furniture sale — you can save up to 25% off select styles. Plus, you can get an extra 15% on some pieces with code FEB15.

So you can finally get a new desk chair or an accent table to go next to your couch without any of the guilt.

Check out some of our favorite finds from Target’s furniture sale:

1
Paeonia Pattern Glass Top Accent Table
Target
The pink color's on sale for $68 and the gold color's $79. But both colors have an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
2
Morpho Swivel Velvet Arm Chair
Target
It's on sale for $285 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
3
Minsmere Caned TV Stand Natural Brown
Target
It's on sale for $250 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
4
Manila Hammered Barrel Coffee Table
Target
It's on sale for $123 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
5
Hafley Three Drawer End Table
Target
It's on sale for $95 and you can get an extra 15% offwith code FEB15.
6
Aristida Round Cone Leg Ottoman in Alejandra Print
Target
It's $80 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
7
Tachuri Geometric Front Nightstand
Target
It's on sale for $143 and and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
8
Wood & Glass Gold Finish Bar Cart
Target
It's on sale for $120 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
9
Verken Mid Century Modern Settee Bench
Target
The tan color's $150 and the gray version is $170. But both get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
10
Emery Metal Bistro Chair (Set of 2)
Target
The set's on sale for $119 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
11
Wiley 2 Door Accent Cabinet
Target
It's on sale for $133 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
12
Nerine Tufted Velvet Rollback Accent Chair
Target
It's on sale for $190 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
13
Paulo 2 Shelf Bookcase
Target
It's on sale for $99 you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
14
Radovre Hairpin Ottoman Faux Fur
Target
It's $60 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
15
Carlisle Couture Metal Dining Chair Gold
Target
It's on sale for $88 and you can get an extra 15% off with code FEB15.
