HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost It's not everyday that Target has sales on already marked down furniture.

Spring cleaning’s only a couple of months away and it might be time to get ahead early and go out with with the old and in with the new early. After all, we all have an old ottoman or a wobbly bookcase that we’ve been meaning to get rid of.

But with furniture sales coming and going, it’s easy to miss out on the one you really wanted to shop.

Luckily, we spotted a sale happening over the weekend at one of HuffPost readers’ favorite brands that you might not have noticed unless you scroll down on the site’s homepage.

Until Feb. 9, Target’s having a furniture sale — you can save up to 25% off select styles. Plus, you can get an extra 15% on some pieces with code FEB15.

So you can finally get a new desk chair or an accent table to go next to your couch without any of the guilt.