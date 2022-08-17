The Coolest School Supplies At Target

Target Notebooks, backpacks, and cool pencil pouches from Target.

School-supply shopping is the most exciting part of getting ready for school. The reality of summer ending is a little less harsh when you have a (new!) backpack full of fresh notebooks, binders and pencils.

The supplies that kids bring to class are also subtle ways to show their personality. Even though students have to follow a lot of rules, they still get to decide what colors they want their number two pencils and erasers to be. To that end, everything on this list is packed with personality, from the pencil case to the lunch bag. It’s the upgraded version of a standard back-to-school shopping list.

Advertisement

Your kids will still end up with everything they need — just cooler versions of the standard scholarly goods. With supplies this fun, they’ll feel confident going into the first day of school.