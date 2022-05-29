Shopping

Target Has Created The Best Sheets Known To Man, And I Mean It

These affordable 400-thread-count hotel-style sheets live up to my diva-like bedding standards.
Kayla Suazo
These hotel-style <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/1810802/81938/2092?subId1=targetsheets-emilyruane-052722-628fea6ce4b05cfc2697b124&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F400-thread-count-solid-performance-sheet-set-threshold-153%2F-%2FA-51846287" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sheets from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628fea6ce4b05cfc2697b124" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/1810802/81938/2092?subId1=targetsheets-emilyruane-052722-628fea6ce4b05cfc2697b124&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F400-thread-count-solid-performance-sheet-set-threshold-153%2F-%2FA-51846287" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sheets from Target</a>'s Threshold home collection start at $35.
Target
These hotel-style sheets from Target's Threshold home collection start at $35.

There is no better feeling than crawling into soft, clean sheets at the end of the day. It’s a moment I look forward to the second I get out of bed in the morning, so having quality bedding is an absolute must for me. And since I am basically a sheet diva with too many opinions about them, it only makes sense that I’ve tried all types of thread counts and price points in search of the perfect set.

My mission to find the comfiest and most durable bed linens led me to Target’s 400-thread-count 100% cotton performance sheets ($35+) — and to be quite honest, I am offended the world didn’t bring us together sooner.

Target
400 thread count solid performance sheet set (queen size)
Target’s 400-thread-count sheets boast hotel-level luxury at a very affordable price. They’re the perfect combination of soft and crisp, and they even have a wide, double elastic band on each corner so no amount of tossing and turning will budge the fitted sheet.

They're available in 10 solid colors, one pattern and five sizes, from twin and twin XL to California King.
$55 at Target

One of the biggest perks of these sheets, aside from the comfort factor (but more on that later), is how bleach-friendly they are. You see, I recently got into the white sheet craze after my coworker convinced me that they’re the absolute greatest. Her statements held up: They make my bed feel so clean, and they give off that fancy hotel vibe, so it basically feels like I’m on vacation all the time. But, as with any white linen, they can get dirty, FAST. These sheets, however, can tolerate bleach, and that’s a really big deal (according to me, The Sheet Diva)! I recently went to a bedding store and could not find a single set of white sheets that didn’t have the “DO NOT BLEACH” care label screaming in my face. So when I discovered that these sheets can take bleach without a problem, I was sold. I immediately bought a queen-size set for $55.

These sheets are soft and cozy, but not in a super-silky way. I hate when sheets are so slippery that they end up in a giant ball in the middle of the night. These don’t do that! Somehow, my top sheet miraculous stays in place all night — which is no easy feat, considering I practically do somersaults around my bed. And because the bottom sheet has that amazing band, the bedding hardly moves. As for comfort, they’re pleasantly soft and also have this crisp feeling to them, just like hotel sheets. I’ve had them for a few months now, washing them biweekly, and they still have that brand-new feel. And get this: I have (much pricier) white 700-thread-count sheets that I’ve washed with my Target bedding, and I can’t tell them apart when I take them out of the dryer.

Don’t just take it from me. These sheets have a four-star rating and over 2,000 reviews:

“I like a cotton sheet but it has to feel silky. I don’t want to slip into bed and feel like I am on waxed paper. These sheets are very smooth. They wash like a dream. My mattress is older and isn’t overly thick (9″). This bottom sheet fits with ample room. With a king-sized bed, sometimes it takes two attempts to get the bottom sheet in the right direction. Not with this set! There is a tag on the side that says ‘side’! Genius, I tell you...genius.” —Ellie

“The sheets are amazing! I’m very impressed and I don’t impress easily. They are a sturdy made cotton with a nice smooth sheen and I LOVE the thick, double reinforced elastic! They came out of the dryer with way less wrinkles than most 100% cotton sheets. I’ll be buying more of these! I’m sure they’ll last for many years to come!” —Peggy Lee

Oh, and they come in 10 solid colors, one pattern and five sizes, so you have options on options on options. I might consider getting 42 beds so I can just have all of these.

