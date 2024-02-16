Target Target’s 400-thread count cotton sheets in solid and print options are currently 20% off.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Good bedding rarely comes cheap, so when we do find a good deal on a highly-rated set, you can bet we’re going to shout it from the rooftops.

Advertisement

Target’s 400 thread-count cotton performance sheets were already quite a steal starting at a mere $30, and they came very highly recommended by former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Kayla Suazo and over 3,000 5-star reviewers. So when we spied them in Target’s fPresidents Day sale, we knew the news was too good not to share.

Designed in 12 prints and 11 solid colors (availability is mixed depending on the size and color combination), they’re available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. The set consists of a fitted sheet that promises to fit a mattress up to 18 inches in depth, a flat sheet and two pillowcases for sizes full-California king or one pillowcase for sizes twin and twin XL.

Advertisement

The 100% cotton material is brushed with a bright sateen finish and promises to resist wrinkling, pilling and shrinkage.

In the story in which she called this bedding set “the best sheets known to man,” Suazo wrote, “These sheets are soft and cozy, but not in a super-silky way... And because the bottom sheet has that amazing band, the bedding hardly moves. As for comfort, they’re pleasantly soft and also have this crisp feeling to them, just like hotel sheets.”

Target

She found that they held up, too: “I’ve had them for a few months now, washing them biweekly, and they still have that brand-new feel.”

The kicker? “Get this: I have (much pricier) white 700-thread-count sheets that I’ve washed with my Target bedding, and I can’t tell them apart when I take them out of the dryer.”

Advertisement

The sheets also boast over 11,500 customer reviews, with more than 3,000 of them awarding the sheets a 5-star review. That’s just on the solid set, too — the printed version has a similar number of 5-star reviews and a 4.5-star rating. You can read a few of the reviews below, or just hop on over to Target immediately to add this stellar set to your cart.