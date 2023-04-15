It’s time to break out all the cute spring outfits that have been collecting dust in your closet. And if your wardrobe is in need of a major refresh, you’re in luck, as Target just launched its highly anticipated spring fashion designer collection.
The limited-time drop includes an array of vacation-ready pieces from Fe Noel, Rhode and Agua Bendita, and has everything from colorful swimsuits and dresses to beach-worthy sunglasses and chic handbags.
Fe Noel’s selection reflects founder Felisha Noel’s Grenadian heritage and is accented by bold prints and eye-catching colors, while Rhode, which was founded by Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, offers timeless and globally-inspired prints. Agua Bendita’s vibrant pieces draw inspiration from founders Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza’s shared Colombian heritage.
The collection is available in an affordable price range, with items starting at just $15 and most $35 and under, and is available in sizes XXS-4X.
Though the entire collection deserves a spot in your spring wardrobe, we picked some of the standout pieces to give you a peek into the collaborations. And of course, you can shop all of the items at Target.com.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Fe Noel
A metallic one-piece swimsuit
This puff-sleeve swimsuit features a high-leg silhouette and is made of soft, stretchy spandex so you can swim or lounge in comfort. It also has removable cups and comes in sizes XXS-4X.
A palm leaf-printed maxi dress
Your next tropical vacation calls for a dress to match, and this flutter-sleeve option is the perfect choice. It has an allover palm leaf print, a V-neckline and a maxi length ideal for showing off a pair of sandals
or heels
. It comes in sizes 00-30.
A mixed print cover-up
Whether you add this eye-catching cover-up to your swim look or wear it casually as a statement piece, it'll surely be a frequently reached for item in your spring and summer wardrobe. It's designed with black trimmed edges and has a black belt at the waist. It comes in sizes XXS-4X.
A small crochet tote bag
Carry all your essentials in this crocheted tote, which is designed with a paper straw shell and an unstructured bucket shape. It measures 7 inches by 7 inches by 5 inches.
Rhode
A floral-print cutout jumpsuit
This zinnia-printed jumpsuit is a warm weather staple you need in your spring and summer lineup. It has a cutout on the right side and side pockets. It comes in sizes XXS-4X.
A one-shoulder mini dress
Ideal for both casual activities and special occasions, this mini ruffle dress is a warm weather winner. It has a cinched waist and a matching braided rope belt tie. It comes in sizes XXS-4X.
A lotus-print one-piece swimsuit
This medium-coverage swimsuit features an allover lotus flower design and a rope tie belt. The stretchy fabric makes it a comfy swim option and it even has removable cups. It comes in sizes 1X-4X.
A crochet bucket bag
Crochet is clearly the style to have this spring and this vivid green bucket bag is a great accessory to hold your vacation essentials. It has a long shoulder strap for easy carrying.
Agua Bendita
A palm print halter mini dress
For flowy halter vibes, look no further than this mini dress featuring an allover olive green palm print. It had adjustable shoulder straps. Sizes range from XXS-4X.
A botanical print jumpsuit
When in doubt, a jumpsuit is the perfect clothing item to put on when you feel like you have nothing to wear. This one has an allover plant-inspired print and a crisscrossed strap design on the back. It comes in sizes XXS-4X.
A floral print tote bag
Carry your laptop, phone, books and other everyday essentials in this cotton tote that has a gorgeous floral design. It has an interior zipper and open top so you can easily access your belongings on the go. It measures 17.72 inches by 16.93 inches by 5 inches.
A palm print one-piece swimsuit
If you haven't booked your island getaway yet, let this summery one-piece swimsuit inspire you. It comes with a matching buckle belt and removable cups. Sizes range from XXS-4X.