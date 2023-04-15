It’s time to break out all the cute spring outfits that have been collecting dust in your closet. And if your wardrobe is in need of a major refresh, you’re in luck, as Target just launched its highly anticipated spring fashion designer collection.

The limited-time drop includes an array of vacation-ready pieces from Fe Noel, Rhode and Agua Bendita, and has everything from colorful swimsuits and dresses to beach-worthy sunglasses and chic handbags.

Fe Noel’s selection reflects founder Felisha Noel’s Grenadian heritage and is accented by bold prints and eye-catching colors, while Rhode, which was founded by Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, offers timeless and globally-inspired prints. Agua Bendita’s vibrant pieces draw inspiration from founders Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza’s shared Colombian heritage.

The collection is available in an affordable price range, with items starting at just $15 and most $35 and under, and is available in sizes XXS-4X.

Though the entire collection deserves a spot in your spring wardrobe, we picked some of the standout pieces to give you a peek into the collaborations. And of course, you can shop all of the items at Target.com.

