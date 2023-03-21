Shoppinghometarget

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Get deals on alarmingly stylish decor and Target home essentials starting at just $8.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

An <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Farbon-wood-dowel-accent-chair-with-cushion-arms-threshold-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-83365991" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="accent chair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Farbon-wood-dowel-accent-chair-with-cushion-arms-threshold-designed-with-studio-mcgee%2F-%2FA-83365991" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">accent chair</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Foversized-corduroy-floor-pillow-with-tassels-opalhouse-designed-with-jungalow%2F-%2FA-83808723" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="floor cushions" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Foversized-corduroy-floor-pillow-with-tassels-opalhouse-designed-with-jungalow%2F-%2FA-83808723" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">floor cushions</a> and a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fchar-broil-18-34-american-gourmet-charcoal-grill-black-model-20302115%2F-%2FA-76382986" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="charcoal grill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6418bd96e4b01ea5cd8faa12&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fchar-broil-18-34-american-gourmet-charcoal-grill-black-model-20302115%2F-%2FA-76382986" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">charcoal grill</a>.
Spring is officially here, making the world feel fresh, bright and full of hopeful promise. Along with that comes the requisite spring cleaning — a task that is always worth the effort, even if it can be tedious. But once you’ve decluttered, tidied up and rearranged, you might find that you’re in need of filling a few key spots in your home, whether it be a kitchen appliance you’ve been coveting or a new piece of functional yet cute furniture. Luckily, Target is coming through with their spring sale to make it super easy and affordable to give your home a little facelift.

Now through April 1, get up to 50% off on select home goods like decor, outdoor furniture, accessories, kitchen appliances, grills and more. They include offerings from some of Target’s most popular brand and collaborations, including Threshold, Opalhouse, Jungalow and more, and are the perfect way to add a pop of color, create a special garden tableau or even fine-hone your grilling skills. Below, we’ve rounded up some springtime home essentials in Target’s sales event, with items starting at just $8.

1
Target
Opalhouse x Jungalow wood resin wall mirror
We have to kick things off with one of our favorite pieces: this eclectic and chic mirror. It has a funky geometric shape and a zigzag pattern adorning the border. It'll look great in the bathroom, a hallway or even in a bedroom.
$33.75 at Target (originally $45)
2
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee dowel accent chair with cushion arms
This elegant, wood-framed chair has a timeless aesthetic that will work with myriad design styles. It's warm, cozy and can be tucked into just about any corner of the house with ease.
$236.25 at Target (originally $315)
3
Target
Char-Broil American Gourmet charcoal grill
Get your grill on with this timeless charcoal grill with cast-iron grates. It has side-carry handles so you can transport it with ease, and a slide-out charcoal drawer that makes it easier to fuel and clean up. It'll bring the summertime vibes instantly.
$63.99 at Target (originally $79.99)
4
Target
Opalhouse x Jungalow oversized floor pillow
Made of soft and cozy corduroy material, this square floor pillow is currently available in two different colors. They'll add texture and dimension to a sitting space and help to keep the cozy vibes flowing.
$24 at Target (originally $30)
5
Target
Project 62 round metal outdoor fire column
Always wanted a fire pit but don't have the space? This fire column is as good-looking as it is functional and easy to use. It has a control knob to adjust the flame and side cutout handles for portability. Made with heat-resistant material, it also comes with its own lava rocks.
$91 at Target (originally $130)
6
Target
Threshold x Studio McGee braided outdoor rug
Add a bit of texture and comfort to your patio with this fringed braided rug. It has a simple, timeless look and elegant pattern with a creamy border.
$64 at Target (originally $80)
7
Target
Threshold Branchville square boucle pouf
How cute is this upholstered pouf? It's made with creamy boucle fabric that adds a lot of texture and visual interest. It's perfect for a cozy corner or for serving as extra seating or a foot rest in your living room.
$56.25 at Target (originally $75)
8
Target
Cuisinart Classic 11-piece cookware set
A stainless steel cookware set like this one from Cuisinart will make cooking an absolute pleasure. It's a high-quality, timeless set that takes care of all your kitchen needs. This dishwasher-safe set includes an 8-inch non-stick skillet, a 10-inch skillet, two saucepans, a sauté pan and cover, and a stockpot and cover with a steamer insert.
$139.99 at Target (originally $169.99)
9
Target
Ninja Foodi two-basket air fryer
This multifunctional six-quart air fryer has two baskets so you can cook multiple ingredients in different ways at the same time. Use it to air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate with ease.
$129.99 at Target (originally $179.99)
10
Target
Brightroom square raffia basket
Whether you need a catchall space for toys, blankets, remote controls or other doodads, this basket will keep your space looking organized as well as chic. Available in both black or natural raffia, this basket has handles so you can easily tote it around.
$8 at Target (originally $10)
11
Target
Opalhouse ceramic planter
Give your plants a pizzazz-filled home with this speckled orange ceramic planter from Opalhouse. It's a cheerful receptacle for your greenery that will add a pop of color to any room.
$10.50 at Target (originally $15)
12
Target
Threshold Tachuri accent table
Lend a hint of midcentury drama to your space with this end table with geometric embellishments. It's unexpectedly elegant and looks much more expensive than it actually is — friends might ask if you purchased it from an antique dealer.
$82.50 at Target (originally $110)
13
Target
Oster ActiFit blender
Love a smoothie on the go? Well, this Oster blender makes it easier than ever to blend up your favorite ingredients, pop a top on the cup and get about your business. It includes two BPA-free dishwasher-safe sports bottles and three spill-proof lids.
$39.99 at Target (originally $59.99)
14
Target
Threshold incandescent outdoor lanterns
Nothing makes a space feel more festive than string lights. This set features 10 lights with delicate nylon globe shades and comes with four replacement bulbs and two spare fuses to ensure the mood stays high. Use them indoor or outdoors; all you need is an electrical outlet and you're good to go.
$14.40 at Target (originally $18)
15
Target
Opalhouse hammered metal coffee table
In need of a decorative touch as well as some storage? Then this beautiful table has you covered. It's a barrel-shaped storage table made of strong, durable and rust-resistant metal that couldn't be shinier. Use it indoors or outdoors to bring a bit of style and function to your space.
$192.50 at Target (originally $285)
16
Target
Brightroom utility cart
This three-tier utility cart is perfect for a bathroom, kitchen, dorm room or more. It adds storage space but won't take up too much square footage, is easy to roll around wherever you need it and can be simply wiped clean. The mesh shelves allow for airflow, making it uniquely convenient in a small bathroom with little ventilation. The gray and blue shades are currently on sale.
$32 at Target (originally $40)
17
Target
Threshold citronella candle
Adding a bit of style to your patio with this gorgeous citronella candle. The vessel has a scalloped design with a rustic terracotta finish that casts a gorgeous glow.
$16 at Target (originally $20)
