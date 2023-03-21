17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Spring is officially here, making the world feel fresh, bright and full of hopeful promise. Along with that comes the requisite spring cleaning — a task that is always worth the effort, even if it can be tedious. But once you’ve decluttered, tidied up and rearranged, you might find that you’re in need of filling a few key spots in your home, whether it be a kitchen appliance you’ve been coveting or a new piece of functional yet cute furniture. Luckily, Target is coming through with their spring sale to make it super easy and affordable to give your home a little facelift.
Now through April 1, get up to 50% off on select home goods like decor, outdoor furniture, accessories, kitchen appliances, grills and more. They include offerings from some of Target’s most popular brand and collaborations, including Threshold, Opalhouse, Jungalow and more, and are the perfect way to add a pop of color, create a special garden tableau or even fine-hone your grilling skills. Below, we’ve rounded up some springtime home essentials in Target’s sales event, with items starting at just $8.