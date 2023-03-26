Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

Target

Oversized long sleeve button down

An oversized button down can do so much in your wardrobe. Wear it over a slip dress for a light layer. Button it up with sleek trousers for a tailored look. Style it half buttoned with jeans. Sky’s the limit with this classic style. Available in four shades — bright white, soft tan, light blue and a warm pink — and made in soft 100% cotton, you can’t go wrong with this piece.