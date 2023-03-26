Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

Now that spring is almost here and mother nature is putting on a new look, you may have begun thinking about overhauling your own spring wardrobe.
While it’s fun to add some new pieces to your closet, most of us aren’t looking to break the bank. However, these super cute picks from Target are all under — get ready — $40.
Honestly, I bet that’s cheaper than your go-to Seamless order. See some of our favorite pieces for the new season ahead.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Oversized slouchy knit sweater
2
Oversized long sleeve button down
3
High rise cargo pants
4
Relaxed fit blazer
5
Slim fit square neck tank
6
Sleeveless knit bodycon dress
7
Long croissant sleeve plisse top
8
Midi dress with short puff sleeves