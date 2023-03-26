Target’s Coolest New Spring Arrivals Are Insanely Affordable

Shoppingtargetwomen's clothingspring fashion

Now that spring is almost here and mother nature is putting on a new look, you may have begun thinking about overhauling your own spring wardrobe.

While it’s fun to add some new pieces to your closet, most of us aren’t looking to break the bank. However, these super cute picks from Target are all under — get ready — $40.

Honestly, I bet that’s cheaper than your go-to Seamless order. See some of our favorite pieces for the new season ahead.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Oversized slouchy knit sweater
This oversized, open knit sweater in 100% cotton is a perfect spring staple to keep off a chill without overheating. Available in three cute colorways, the warm rusty brown is a really standout. This elevated color will pair up with just about anything in your closet — especially denim.
$30 at Target
2
Target
Oversized long sleeve button down
An oversized button down can do so much in your wardrobe. Wear it over a slip dress for a light layer. Button it up with sleek trousers for a tailored look. Style it half buttoned with jeans. Sky’s the limit with this classic style. Available in four shades — bright white, soft tan, light blue and a warm pink — and made in soft 100% cotton, you can’t go wrong with this piece.
$25 at Target
3
Target
High rise cargo pants
An updated, every so slightly cropped fit and high rise gives these relaxed pants a unique fit, and the ankle length is ideal for showing off a statement shoe. They’re made in soft cotton and have an elastic-backed waistline for all day comfort. You can roll with the truly baggy fit as intended or size down for a slightly more tailored look. “I am living the runway parachute pant dream in these fabulous pants,” wrote Bohobeachgal in a review, adding that “the slight swish brings me back to the nineties.”
$36 at Target
4
Target
Relaxed fit blazer
This piece is an instant outfit-maker. Throw this effortless blazer over a slip dress or pair it with a T-shirt and jeans. Made in a soft linen blend with a classic cut and featuring a notched lapel and patch pockets, this blazer will dress up or down easily. It’s perfect “for those days you want to look put together but not really dress up,” wrote tnashyy in a review.
$38 at Target
5
Target
Slim fit square neck tank
Everyone needs a good base layer in their wardrobe. This fitted square neck tank makes a perfect building block. Ringing in at just $8 you can definitely snag this top in a few shades – the tan-and-white zebra stripe and bright pink are real standouts. Soft and stretchy in a cotton, modal, spandex blend, this top is great for everything from a gym run to a night out.
$8 at Target
6
Target
Sleeveless knit bodycon dress
This body-con stretch midi dress is a killer layering piece – it makes a perfect base for showing off statement jackets. Spaghetti straps and side slits lend a sexy edge to a casual basic. “I absolutely love this dress,” wrote reviewer Ktoupal, who added that the dress is “so comfy and the perfect length.” It’s available in classic black, a warm cinnamon brown and a sunny turmeric orange. Good luck choosing just one!
$18 at Target
7
Target
Long croissant sleeve plisse top
Nothing makes an outfit like a cool statement top. This one — made in a recycled lime green plisse fabric — does all the work effortlessly. Curved “croissant” cut sleeves add interesting angles and the cropped fit features a drawstring at the waistline so you can wear this top relaxed and boxy or cinched. Reviewer MsSanette16 wrote that the top “is gorgeous! The fit. The flowy-ness. The color. It's just beautiful. Looks and feels far more expensive than it is.”
$32 at Target
8
Target
Midi dress with short puff sleeves
Consider this your new go-to occasion dress. This vintage-inspired midi silhouette will fit right in at a spring wedding or night out, but you can easily dress it down with a jean jacket and sneakers. It features a V-shaped neckline and short gathered sleeves in easy-care rayon. “I’m so impressed with this dress,” wrote Cambam in a review, adding that the style is “surprising[ly] flattering!” Choose from a few timeless floral prints, classic black, or a truly perfect pink.
$35 at Target
