Reviewers Are Obsessed With Target's Chic Storage Baskets

Target Coiled rope basket from Target.

Do you ever look around the room and think, how the heck is it possible to accumulate so much stuff? Somehow, clutter can build up in virtually every room in the house. Chargers for all your tech, magazines, toys (for pets and kids), blankets — it all needs to go somewhere.

Sure, you could use clear plastic bins, but they can be an eyesore. Using baskets for storage is functional move, and one that adds a stylish design element to your space. The ones rounded up here are the absolute highest rated at Target. Bonus: Many of them can double as planters too.

