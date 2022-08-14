Shopping

Reviewers Are Obsessed With Target's Chic Storage Baskets

Getting organized has never looked so good.

Do you ever look around the room and think, how the heck is it possible to accumulate so much stuff? Somehow, clutter can build up in virtually every room in the house. Chargers for all your tech, magazines, toys (for pets and kids), blankets — it all needs to go somewhere.

Sure, you could use clear plastic bins, but they can be an eyesore. Using baskets for storage is functional move, and one that adds a stylish design element to your space. The ones rounded up here are the absolute highest rated at Target. Bonus: Many of them can double as planters too.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A rectangular basket in white
Not every storage basket has to make a statement; sometimes what works best is something simple that blends in. A white woven basket does just that. Hundreds of customers gave this one a top rating, loving how much stuff you can put inside it and that the material has the perfect amount of flexibility.
$12 at Target
2
Target
A coiled rope basket
Rope baskets can get pricey, but this one is only $12. With almost 500 customer ratings — many of which are five out of five stars — the object is beloved for its versatility and durability.
$12 at Target
3
Target
Paper rope basket
This simple paper basket has a perfect five star rating. Seriously, not one person gave it anything less than the highest honors. Even though it’s made of paper, it’s super sturdy and has a more elevated look than the milk-crate storage containers that scream “dorm room.”
$10 at Target
4
Target
Rattan Basket With Tassel Lid
Tall and deep, this rattan basket can be used as a hamper or storage for throw blankets. One person who left a customer review said the basket was the perfect place to stash her WiFi router. Genius.
$60 at Target
5
Target
Round woven basket
More than one person commented that this woven round basket can double as a planter. “The natural material works perfectly to add warmth and texture to my space,” one review reads. It’s also strong enough to withhold its shape for years to come.
$45 at Target
6
Target
Wicker magazine holder
If catalogs and magazines are taking over your desk, dining room table or coffee table, investing in a dedicated holder will go a long way.
$50 at Target
7
Target
Soft Striped Basket
This is another basket that many customers use as a planter (in addition to storage). Made of woven seagrass, the soft material won’t poke or scratch you.
$30 at Target
8
Target
Colorful basket with handles
This petite basket is perfect for stashing small items like pens, phone chargers and hair ties. The pop of color will liven up an otherwise lackluster countertop, too.
$40 at Target
9
Target
Round basket with handles
There’s one word that pops up again and again in the reviews for this basket: sturdy. It can withstand some rough-and-tumble kids while keeping what’s stored inside safe and sound. The cut-out handles also make it easy to carry, even if what’s inside is heavy.
$30 at Target
10
Target
Set of three twill baskets
Three baskets for $23 is pretty darn hard to beat—especially when the baskets are as stylish and strong as this trio. The baskets themselves are lightweight, but they can still store a heavy load of stuff.
$23.49 at Target

