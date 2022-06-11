If the highlight of your day is listening to words of wisdom or trying out new vegan recipes from Tabitha Brown, we have some exciting news: The self-proclaimed “world’s favorite mom,” actress and soon-to-be cookbook author launched her very own limited-time fashion collection with Target today.
Tabitha Brown for Target is the retailer’s latest designer collaboration, but this one is different from previous one-off partnerships. Today marks the launch of the first collection, and there will be three more released between now and spring 2023 across home, lifestyle and entertainment.
The apparel that’s available now is focused on summertime dressing and features vibrant, colorful pieces that match Brown’s personality. There are swimsuits, dresses and shirts, and even a pair of earrings shaped like Brown’s hair, which she affectionately refers to as “Donna.”
Brown is no stranger to the world of fashion. In a recent TikTok, she said she attended fashion school in 1997 before leaving to follow her passion of acting. She told her dad she would one day have her own clothing line.
“These [pieces] represent me in so many ways,” Brown said in the TikTok. “[The collection] also reminds me of my mama, because my mama used to love to get dressed up.”
The current collection has over 75 pieces and everything is under $44, making it the perfect line to shop for your summer wardrobe without blowing your vacation budget. You can shop the entire collection at Target.com, or check out some standout pieces below.
A botanical print tie-front midi dress
Any dress that actually has pockets is a winner in our book, and this one has two on each side so you can store your phone, wallet or keys. This midi dress features an allover botanical print with a v-neck front-tie. It comes in women's (XXS-XL) and women's plus (1X-4X).
A green floral print maxi skirt
With a high-waist fit and and maxi length, this flowy, vibrant skirt is the perfect summer attire for staying cool. It has a pull-on design and buttons on the front. It comes in women's (XXS-XL) and women's plus (1X-4X).
A floral print tie-front one piece swimsuit
This vibrant blue and orange floral one-piece swimsuit is the definition of versatility. It comes with removable straps and cups so you can fully customize the amount of coverage you want. In addition to its stretchy material, it also has underwire to give you support while you swim and lounge. It comes in women's (XXS-XL) and women's plus (14W-26W) sizes.
A tropical print tie-front jumpsuit
When in doubt, a comfy jumpsuit is an easy-to-style outfit to throw on for parties, brunch or date night. This short-sleeve one comes in an allover yellow and orange tropical print. It has a removable waist tie and side pockets (!); The hem is designed to hit right above the ankle. It's available in women's (XXS-XL) and women's plus (1X-4X).
A pair of lemon bead drop earrings
If you follow Brown on social media, you've likely seen her sport cute fruit-shaped earrings (like these dragonfruit
and orange pairs
). Now you, too, can wear your own fruit earrings, like these lemon slice danglers, from the collection. They're made from glass beads and nickel-free metal, and have post-back closures.
A floral print knotted headband
Accessorize your hair with this pre-knotted orange floral headband. It's made from soft, stretchy fabric so you can flaunt your tresses in style and comfort.
A geometric rattan clutch handbag
Have a special event coming up? You'll want to take this tablet-sized rattan clutch along with you. It features a chic geometric design, and the metal clasp keeps your valuables safe and secure.
"Hello There" embroidered T-shirt
When we think of Tabitha Brown, the first phrase that comes to mind is "Well, hello there," and this black shirt displays her signature greeting in cursive across the front. It's made of soft, recycled cotton and boasts a loose fit. It comes in women's (XXS-XL) and women's plus (1X-4X).
A pair of pineapple print cover-up pants
These blue pineapple-print cover-up pants will make sure all eyes are on you at the beach this summer. They're slightly sheer and are made to be worn over swimsuit bottoms, but can definitely be worn out and about with the matching shirt
. They have a pull-on fit and elastic waist. They come in women's (XXS-XL) and women's plus (1X-4X).
A pair of oversized metal frame sunglasses
Protect your eyes from the sun with these oversizes sunglasses that feature hexagonal lenses and gold and blue wire arms.