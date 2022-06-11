If the highlight of your day is listening to words of wisdom or trying out new vegan recipes from Tabitha Brown, we have some exciting news: The self-proclaimed “world’s favorite mom,” actress and soon-to-be cookbook author launched her very own limited-time fashion collection with Target today.

Tabitha Brown for Target is the retailer’s latest designer collaboration, but this one is different from previous one-off partnerships. Today marks the launch of the first collection, and there will be three more released between now and spring 2023 across home, lifestyle and entertainment.

The apparel that’s available now is focused on summertime dressing and features vibrant, colorful pieces that match Brown’s personality. There are swimsuits, dresses and shirts, and even a pair of earrings shaped like Brown’s hair, which she affectionately refers to as “Donna.”

Brown is no stranger to the world of fashion. In a recent TikTok, she said she attended fashion school in 1997 before leaving to follow her passion of acting. She told her dad she would one day have her own clothing line.

“These [pieces] represent me in so many ways,” Brown said in the TikTok. “[The collection] also reminds me of my mama, because my mama used to love to get dressed up.”

The current collection has over 75 pieces and everything is under $44, making it the perfect line to shop for your summer wardrobe without blowing your vacation budget. You can shop the entire collection at Target.com, or check out some standout pieces below.