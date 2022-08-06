After the launch of her first collection with Target, Tabitha Brown is back with a second assortment full of even more color, vibrance and fun. The latest drop, which went live today, focuses on eye-catching items to make your home pop, including furniture, goodies for your pet, stationery, decorations and more.
As seen in the previous collection, the actress, soon-to-be cookbook author and self-proclaimed “world’s favorite mom” brought her radiant personality and love of bold patterns and bright colors to a slew of home goods and gifts. She also included pet accessories in the mix as an ode to her own dog, Blacky.
In a recent TikTok, she gave a sneak peak of the items in the new collection, including nesting trays for your next dinner party, candles to set the mood and chic notebooks to jot things down.
“My home is my office, and sometimes my office is my home. I created this collection with Target to bring thoughtful pieces into your home, to bring joy for those you love and a little something for some of your furriest friends,” Brown said in the TikTok.
@iamtabithabrown
Family!!!! I’m so excited to announce my 2nd drop with @target 🎉will be available August 6th in stores and online at Target.com🎉. This time it’s all about home decor, office, and gifting! I never imagined that I would design furniture, but baby Tab got chairs, desk, and ottomans!! Oh and @iamblackybrown said check him out in this collection too, because he got pictures, cups, accessories and a 🐶 bed!!. In this moment all I can do is say 🙌🏾 OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾 Im truly living in the “More than you can imagine blessing” 🙌🏾… I hope this collection brings joy to you, your homes, offices, family and furry friends too! I love y’all so much!!!❤️ Click the link in my bio to check out the full collection and save❤️ your favorites to get ready! #thankful #tabithabrown #targettabcollab #targetpartner dreambig ♬ original sound - Tabitha Brown
The home decor collection has 78 items, with most under $30. Check out some of the standout items from the line below, or shop the entire collection at Target.com.
A scented candle set
This trio includes three soy-blend candles in the scents white amber, sandalwood and chamomile, and salted jasmine. Each one comes in a glass container affixed with an eye-catching label.
A "Hello There" door mat
Featuring Brown's signature greeting, this 30-by-18-inch doormat is made to give all of your guests a warm welcome. It's made of coir
and has an outdoor-friendly backing material.
A bold decorative pillow
Add a splash of color to your couch with this conversation-sparking throw pillow. It's 18 inches square and even has a reversible cover that can be turned inside out to display a neutral white color.
A dishwasher-safe pet bowl
Even though your furry pal can't read, it's never a bad idea to promote positivity wherever you can. This green pet bowl does just that, thanks to the uplifting message printed on the interior. It can be used to serve food or water and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
A woven tote bag
On those days when working from home
looks more like working from your favorite cafe, this roomy tote bag will come in handy. It features a white and gold palm leaf print and a black-and-white double loop handle. It measures 27.5 inches by 14 inches.
A gold ceramic vase
Whether you want a spot to put a fancy bouquet of flowers
or a decorative piece to add to your dinner table
, this luxe gold vase makes the perfect statement element. It stands a little over 4 inches high and is roughly under 5 inches wide.
A textured round mirror
If you haven't hopped on the Barbiecore
bandwagon yet, one way to do so is putting this pink textured mirror in your bedroom or living room immediately. The stylish, carved design on the frame will have everyone asking where you got it. It measures 18.9 inches in diameter.
A set of avocado-themed journals
Keep up with all your to-do lists and random thoughts throughout the day by recording them in these super cute journals — because that's your business. The set comes with two college-ruled journals inspired by Brown's beloved avocado toast
.
A vibrant pet bed
Your furry friend will want to curl up on this comfy striped pet bed, which has two handles on either side for easy transport. It's available in small, medium and large.
A dotted accent chair
If you have an empty corner in your living room or bedroom that could use a little razzle dazzle, this chic accent chair is the perfect addition. It features an armless design and and a bold black-and-white dot print. You can use it comfortably knowing it comes with a 1-year limited warranty,
A routed wooden desk
Style meets functionality with this white wooden desk. It stands 30 inches high and 55 inches wide, and is ideal for serving a vanity station, work desk or a fashionable storage option for your entryway. It has two drawers and gold-finish accents on the legs and knobs.