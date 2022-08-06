Family!!!! I’m so excited to announce my 2nd drop with @target 🎉will be available August 6th in stores and online at Target.com🎉. This time it’s all about home decor, office, and gifting! I never imagined that I would design furniture, but baby Tab got chairs, desk, and ottomans!! Oh and @iamblackybrown said check him out in this collection too, because he got pictures, cups, accessories and a 🐶 bed!!. In this moment all I can do is say 🙌🏾 OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾 Im truly living in the “More than you can imagine blessing” 🙌🏾… I hope this collection brings joy to you, your homes, offices, family and furry friends too! I love y’all so much!!!❤️ Click the link in my bio to check out the full collection and save❤️ your favorites to get ready! #thankful #tabithabrown #targettabcollab #targetpartner dreambig