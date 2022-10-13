HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As an elderly millennial, I generally find myself on the outskirts of viral social media trends. I have a TikTok account, but use it purely for lurking purposes; I could never actually bring myself to post. For the most part, my algorithm feeds me a steady stream of musical theater in-jokes, cute puppies and whimsical home decor. However, I also find myself deep in the trenches of lesbian TikTok, a magical corner of the world wide web, which is how I found out about the Target tank top that’s currently taking queer TikTok by storm.
As of now, the #targettanktop hashtag has 4.1 million views and counting, with more reviews from delighted queer folks pouring in daily. This seemingly simple tank top has become an identity-confirming piece of apparel that makes people feel confident and like their best sexy selves.
The tank is especially popular within masculine-idenfiying lesbian communities, including stud and masc individuals, for its innate swagger and aura of casual cool. Even lesbians that don’t identify as studs are finding their inner masculine hotties with the help of this Target tank.
This high-neck ribbed racer tank has a classic streamlined, fitted silhouette that comfortably skims the body. The fabric is super soft and has just enough spandex to give it a touch of cozy stretch. It has an easy, casual sexiness that is incredibly compelling. It’s the perfect staple piece for any wardrobe — lesbian or not.
This tank top available in multiple colors, but they’re selling out fast. As of now, there are still quite a few hues left depending on the size, but our fingers are crossed that they’ll soon restock the other sold-out shades. Best of all, it comes in inclusive sizing and is available in standard and plus sizes, from XS to 4X.
Head on over to Target to snag one for yourself before they all fly off the shelves. This tank will make a great layering piece as the temps continue to drop, is cozy enough to wear as jammies and will be a great transitional piece come spring. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to buy a few for my partner.
Promising reviews at Target:
“Fantastic. I bought one of these on a whim in Target at the beginning of summer. After my first day wearing it I went and bought 3 more. They run very true to size. Now I think I have almost every color! They feel amazing, don’t shrink and I love the ribbed material. I didn’t want to write a review selfishly because I wanted more colors that were out of stock― but I hope they keep making them with the same quality!” — Heather
“Sexy tank. I just added these tanks to meet my minimum order for free shipping. I’m so happy I tried them out. So much more flattering than a regular tank top. For me, they run small. I sized up one size and perfection.” — Petite Fashionista
“Love. I have 9 of these, still looking to buy more.... that should say it all.” — Mona
“This tank is nice and fitted, but not tight, which I love. I also like the high neck. The armpit areas fit nicely - they aren’t too small like other tank tops can be. The mauve color is the best. I wore it with high-waisted jeans to go out on errands, and then I switched to black bike shorts when I got home and it’s honestly so cute with both. I am definitely buying more for my capsule wardrobe.” — Hepua