These Affordable Artist-Designed Tech Accessories Will Please Anyone On Your List

From iPhone cases to Apple Watch bands, these affordable tech gifts are stylish and practical.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Earbuds, charging cord and AirTag sticker mount
Target
Earbuds, charging cord and AirTag sticker mount

For better or for worse, we use technology every day of our lives — which means that tech accessories make such great gifts. They’re typically much less expensive than the actual devices they support but enhance the user experience.

Target’s Heyday brand is made up of artist-designed “not-so-basic tech accessories” that they guarantee for a year (as long as you keep your receipt). We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites for holiday gifting below.

1
This MagSafe floral iPhone case
For the person in your life with a new iPhone (or in need of a new iPhone case), this clear floral case allows the color of the phone to show through while also protecting it. It supports wireless and traditional cable charging and is compatible with the iPhone 13, 14 and 15.
$24.99 at Target
2
These Bluetooth earbuds
A perfect stocking stuffer, these Bluetooth earbuds come in fun pastel hues (plus standard black and white) and offer up to five hours of playback per charge. They have touch controls plus a pocket-sized charging case for convenience.
$14.99 at Target
3
This Bluetooth mouse
For your on-the-go friend who can be found working in cafés, airport terminals and anywhere else with a steady Wi-Fi connection, this stylish pink and gold mouse gets the job done. The USB receiver can be stored inside the mouse when not in use, which helps it from getting lost at the bottom of a bag.
$19.99 at Target
4
This Lightning to USB-A cable
For when the standard Apple cable doesn’t cut it, this 6-foot braided cable comes in handy. It's available in fun colors and prints, plus a 10-foot option if you need even more length.
$19.99 at Target
5
This resin Apple Watch band
Every Apple Watch comes with a basic band, but it can be fun to switch things up — you wear it every day, after all. This pastel marble band turns an Apple Watch from sporty to stylish in a flash.
$29.99 at Target
6
This 3-pack of stylus pens
Scroll, sketch and take notes with ease using these lightweight styluses. This set comes with three different colored stylus pens (black, olive and stone white) specifically designed for touchscreen devices.
$14.99 at Target
7
This AirTag sticker mount
Keep track of your suitcase, computer bag or anything else you travel with with this faux leather AirTag sticker mount. The snap closure secures an Apple AirTag, and it comes in fun colors to match your aesthetic.
$12.99 at Target
8
This AirPods Pro case
Vietnamese-American illustrator and designer Anh Tran, who is known for using vibrant colors and patterns to “capture the simple joy of existing,” designed this eye-catching AirPods Pro case. It’s compatible with 1st and 2nd generation AirPods Pro and supports wireless and cable charging.
$14.99 at Target

