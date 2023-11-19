Shoppinghomedecor pillows

These Stylish Throw Pillows Will Feel So Inviting On Your Couch Or Bed

Mix and match your favorites to create a one-of-a-kind look.
Inviting throw pillows you can get at Target
As we move into the colder months, staying home cuddled up on the couch (or in bed!) becomes increasingly appealing. To help set the cozy scene, blankets and throw pillows are a must.

On the throw pillow front, Target has a number of stylish options that are also soft — so you won’t have to remove a mountain of pillows before you can actually get comfortable.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite options from Threshold, one of Target’s in-house homeware brands, below to help you get started.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This oversized blocked throw pillow
The bold blocked pattern gives this throw pillow a stylish flair, while the neutral hues keep it from being too bold (or difficult to pair with other throw pillows). It’s available in neutral (with cream and light brown accents) and black (with cream and darker brown accents).
$30 at Target
2
This oversized stitched lumbar throw pillow
Featuring a subtle leaf stitched design, this lumbar pillow has a soft filling and cotton blend exterior. It would look right at home on a bed or cozy chair.
$25 at Target
3
This windowpane woven throw pillow
The green color, woven texture and windowpane pattern give this pillow a fall feel, though it’s neutral enough to stick around for the whole year. Pair it with cozy blankets and warm mugs of coffee.
$20 at Target
4
This round faux fur throw pillow
This fluffy pillow makes a cozy and stylish addition to your space. It comes in three neutral shades — ivory, terracotta and beige — so you can easily pair them with other pillows in various shapes and sizes.
$20 at Target
5
This woven boucle throw pillow
Available in neutral and black, this woven boucle pillow is cozy enough to snuggle up against during a Netflix marathon. It has a zipper closure so that you can remove the pillow cover to clean it if needed.
$20 at Target
6
This faux shearling throw pillow
This oversized lumbar pillow is perfect for leaning on while watching TV or reading a book. The classic cream color goes with pretty much everything, and the fuzzy texture gives all the cozy vibes.
$30 at Target
7
This chenille throw pillow
This oversized square pillow is available in a variety of colors — like navy blue, gray, pink and yellow — so you can mix and match them to suit your design aesthetic. It’s also available as a lumbar pillow (in limited colors) if you’re looking for some extra support.
$20 at Target
8
This snow leopard faux fur throw pillow
This faux fur throw pillow has a soft, cozy texture and the ombre color and textured pattern adds visual appeal. It has a sewn closure for a seamless look, so there are no zippers to worry about hiding.
$30 at Target

