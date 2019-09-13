HuffPost Finds

Disney Fans Will Love Target’s Holiday Toy Gift Guide For 2019

A shopping guide for kids who love Marvel, Star Wars and "Frozen."

Target just revealed its top toys list for 2019.&nbsp;
The holidays will be here before you know it. To help you get ahead on your gifting, retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon are compiling lists with their predictions for the hottest toys of the year.

Target just released its “Top Toys List of 2019,” which has 31 toys and games likely to be on every kid’s wish list this holiday season. Target had some unique picks and some of the most variety when it come to toys for all ages and interests, in addition to the “Paw Patrol,” LOL Surprise Dolls and “Fortnite” toys found at other stores. This probably has to do with Target’s recent addition of more than 10,000 toys to its inventory and a new collaboration with Disney.

This partnership means the latest toys and merchandise from beloved Disney brands and titles like Marvel, “Frozen” and Star Wars will now be available to purchase at Target in-store and online. A few select Target locations will even launch Disney stores within their walls for an extra magical and interactive experience.

Below, we pulled 25 of our favorite Target toys for the holidays:

1
Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset
Target
Find it at Target for $40.
2
Barbie Malibu House Doll Playset
Target
Find it at Target for $100.
3
Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Pinata
Target
Find it at Target for $71.
4
Owleez Interactive Pet - Pink
Target
Find it at Target for $50.
5
Marvel Avengers Titan Hero Series
Target
Find it at Target for $80.
6
Pictionary Air Game
Target
Find it at Target for $20.
7
PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower - Chase
Target
Find it at Target for $100.
8
Disney Moana Adventure Figures Collection
Target
Find it at Target for $25.
9
#SNAPSTAR Pop Royalty: Echo’s Debut on the Pink Carpet
Target
Find it at Target for $25.
10
Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset
Target
Find it at Target for $100.
11
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Kit
Target
Find it at Target for $25.
12
Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set
Target
Find it at Target for $80.
13
Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Real Rescue Electronic Pet
Target
Find it at Target for $40.
14
PJ Masks Seeker Toy Vehicle
Target
Find it at Target for $60.
15
LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Spider-Man Bike Rescue
Target
Find it for $20 at Target.
16
Cry Babies Kristal Interactive Baby Doll
Target
Find it at Target for $50.
17
Monster Jam Official Mega Grave Digger All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck with Lights
Target
Find it at Target for $100.
18
Capsule Chix Ultimix Pack
Target
Find it at Target for $50.
19
Jetson Strike Hoverboard
Target
Find it at Target for $150.
20
Disney Pixar Cars Piston Cup Race Die-Cast
Target
Find it at Target for $40.
21
Ryan's World Target Exclusive Mega Mystery Treasure Chest
Target
Find it at Target for $80 .
22
Viro Rides Vega 2-n-1 Transforming Electric Scooter
Target
Find it at Target for $300.
23
LEGO DUPLO Toy Story Train 10894
Target
Find it at Target for $20.
24
Disney Doorables Mega Stack Playset
Target
Find it at Target for $28.
25
Fisher-Price Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth
Target
Find it at Target for $30.
