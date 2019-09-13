Disney Fans Will Love Target’s Holiday Toy Gift Guide For 2019

Target just released its “Top Toys List of 2019,” which has 31 toys and games likely to be on every kid’s wish list this holiday season. Target had some unique picks and some of the most variety when it come to toys for all ages and interests, in addition to the “Paw Patrol,” LOL Surprise Dolls and “Fortnite” toys found at other stores. This probably has to do with Target’s recent addition of more than 10,000 toys to its inventory and a new collaboration with Disney.

This partnership means the latest toys and merchandise from beloved Disney brands and titles like Marvel, “Frozen” and Star Wars will now be available to purchase at Target in-store and online. A few select Target locations will even launch Disney stores within their walls for an extra magical and interactive experience.

Below, we pulled 25 of our favorite Target toys for the holidays: