Target’s 'Suitcase In Backpack Form' Travel Bag Is Pure Magic (And It's 20% Off)

“Took this as my sole bag for two weeks in Europe and it held out amazing. Fits neatly under the seat in front of me in my flight and holds a ridiculous amount of stuff. Very sturdy zippers and seams. A little uncomfortably on the shoulders when loaded heavy but manageable.” — Lg

“I used this item as a personal item on a Spirit flight. I was a little nervous it would be too big, but I didn’t have any problems! I tried not to overstuff, but of course still did. The straps to condense it smaller definitely helped. I have used it a few times since for weekend trips. All of the different pockets and compartments make it perfect for any small trip.” — Jayme

“This worked great for my long flight! I was able to bring some clothes and all my things that I needed for my long flight. The computer pocket and small pocket were great for easy and quick access. I wanted the make of a suitcase in a backpack form and this is it.” — RebF

“Single Greatest Luggage Purchase. Size is perfect for avoiding carry-on fees for air travel. So many well designed, convenient and supported compartments. Wears like a backpack, stores like a suitcase! Chef’s kiss!” — LFTravels

“I used this for a trip to Europe and it was great! I used compression packing cubes and it held a ton! I love that it still has a protected spot for my laptop and easy-access pockets. It held up really well!” — skb324

“If you fly Spirit or Frontier then this is definitely a must-buy. I used it for the first time on a Frontier flight last week and just as I expected, I was stopped during the boarding process (along with like 5 other people) because I didn’t pay the extra fee to bring a carry-on bag. Luckily, I was able to squish it down, tighten the straps on the side, and unclip the shoulder straps to make it fit in the little metal bin. At that moment I said to myself “I have to give this thing a 5-star review,” so here I am. Now I’m buying one for my dad and my brother.” — Mia

“I needed a backpack for a 3-week solo trip to Italy and this was amazing. It was so sturdy and held up with all of the travel. It carried so much and the different compartments are super convenient. I love how it opens fully. It was very comfotable to wear and walk around with. I’ve used this bag several times since my trip and it has not disappointed. The ONLY negative thing I can think of is the zipper handles didn’t have a hole thick enough to use miniature locks (for safety while traveling). So we had to use a little creativity to make sure I could “lock” the zippers. That’s literally my only complaint though. I recommend this bag all the time.” — kbskate

“Purchased for my bf last minute as he was flying to Vegas for a bachelor party. He didn’t purchase a carry on nor a checked bag and just planned on using a backpack. After packing all of his things I realized it would not fit so I quickly purchased this for pickup! It was awesome! The bag fit everything he needed for 4 days worth of things. He’s also a BIG guy so his things take up a lot of room. All and all it was prefect and spirit airlines had no issues” — Kat